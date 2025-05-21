Image Image Credit Leon Bennett / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Lynae Vanee Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The social media personality Lynae Vanee, who educated and entertained the masses with her hit Instagram series, “Parking Lot Pimpin’,” has expanded her reach. But instead of keeping it brief, Vanee teamed up with REVOLT to create “The People’s Brief.”

“The People’s Brief” is Vanee’s answer to the average news and talk show model. It’s all of that, with a touch of her own take on a variety show. With unapologetic insights, poignant nuance, and Vanee’s signature humor, she’s bringing the people what they need to navigate today’s news, from what has been to what's to come.

Here are a few ways you can make sure you never miss a beat with “The People’s Brief,” whether you’re watching on digital or a linear platform.

1. The REVOLT website

Firstly, we always have you covered on REVOLT content right here on our website, and it’ll be no different with “The People’s Brief.” The series will air on our website each Wednesday at 11 a.m. EST, starting the day of its premiere, May 21, 2025. When the episodes drop, you can visit “The People’s Brief” show page to catch up on the latest and greatest moments. And once you get done binge-watching “The People’s Brief,” you can keep exploring more REVOLT series as well.

2. The REVOLT YouTube channel

Our YouTube channel is a great place to catch up on all things REVOLT content, and so it can be your go-to for catching all the hard-hitting moments on “The People’s Brief.” While you won’t be able to watch full episodes of the series on our YouTube channel, you will be able to relive them through highlights and behind-the-scenes moments that didn’t make it to the final cut.

3. The REVOLT app

“The People’s Brief,” by name, is for the people. And REVOLT knows the people are watching their favorite shows and getting their news from apps nowadays. So, we’ve got you covered on the REVOLT app. When you’re ready to tune in after each episode drops Wednesday morning, you can go to “Discover” to find “The People’s Brief,” along with other REVOLT series to lock in with.

4. Major podcast platforms

We’re in the era of podcasts, so for those of us who would prefer to listen to “The People’s Brief” on the go, we made sure to include the series on all major podcast platforms as well. Whenever a new episode drops, you can keep up to date on what’s happening on the series’ podcast page, whether you prefer Amazon Music, Spotify, or Apple Podcasts.

5. Cable TV

Lastly, you can catch “The People’s Brief” on good, old-fashioned cable TV! Starting on May 20, 2025, episodes will air at 9 p.m. EST each Tuesday. TV providers include live/on-demand broadcasts through DirecTV, Xfinity, Spectrum, Philo, Sling, Fios, and more. Click here to see the full list.

Whichever way you prefer to stay up on the most recent episodes, you don’t want to miss what Vanee and her special celebrity guests have to offer on the show. It’s more than your typical news program or talk show, and you know Vanee isn’t one to be kept in a box. So, the variety of this series means that you have to keep it locked because you’ll never know what’s next.