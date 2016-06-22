Image Image Credit Bernardbodo/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Festival crowd Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Hydration, comfort and planning are non-negotiable for surviving your first music festival.

Knowing the layout, packing smart and dressing for the weather can make or break your experience.

Respect the crowd, stay alert and don’t forget to live in the moment — not just record it.

For lovers of live entertainment, few things are better than a festival. The idea of pulling up to see your favorite artist or two-stepping your way through different installations brings forth the realization that festivals are a marathon, not a sprint. For Hip Hop and R&B heads, music festivals often turn into full-body experiences packed with heat, long lines, legendary performances and unpredictable energy. From all-day twerking in the sun to waiting four hours to see a 30-minute set, these events can be wild, beautiful chaos.

But if you don’t come prepared? You could end up dehydrated, broke, lost and phoneless before the headliner even hits the stage. It could be your first time or your fifteenth — having a solid game plan is the difference between being the one vibing front row or the one passed out next to a charging station. With that said, here are 11 survival tips every festival warrior should know.

1. Dress for the weather — and the timeline

Image Image Credit RgStudio/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Festival crowd Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

That midday outfit might not hit the same by nightfall and heavy rain might call for that poncho. Festival weather flips fast, especially in the summer. A crop top at 3 p.m. becomes a shiver session by 9. Bring layers like a windbreaker or flannel you can tie around your waist. And, if needed, don’t skip the sunscreen — even if you have melanin. The sun doesn’t care. Protect your skin like you protect your sneakers. Comfortable, layered and sun-safe is the formula. You want to look good and last through the final act.

2. Pack smart and know the rules before you roll up

Image Image Credit SolStock/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Festival crowd Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Festival security isn’t playing. Every event has its own policies — clear bags only, banned items what counts as a “portable charger,” and even hydration pack rules. Check the official website or app before you pack. Bring only what you really need: ID, card/cash, phone, charger, lip balm, wipes and maybe a travel-sized deodorant. Keep it all in a small, secure, zippered bag — like a crossbody or fanny pack — that won’t weigh you down. The goal is to glide through security and move through crowds stress-free.

3. Avoid parking if you can

Image Image Credit Icon Sportswire/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Festival crowd Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Here’s the thing they never say on the flyer: Festival parking is a trap. Between outrageous fees, confusing layouts and waiting in bumper-to-bumper traffic before and after the show, it can kill your whole vibe. Unless you’re pulling up with VIP access, look into public transit, shuttle drops or rideshare zones. Even biking can be a smarter play if it’s safe. Apps like Citymapper can help you plan. The less time in traffic, the more time catching heat from the stage.

4. Learn the layout when you arrive

Image Image Credit artisticco/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Festival crowd Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Take 15 minutes when you get there to learn the map. Know where the bathrooms, water refill stations, food vendors, med tents and chill zones are. You don’t want to be aimlessly wandering when your favorite artist is 10 minutes away. The bigger the festival, the easier it is to get turned around. SXSW and Lollapalooza especially have potentially confusing layouts. Get familiar early, and you’ll save time, avoid stress and move through the day like a backstage pro.

5. Hydration isn’t optional — it’s survival

Image Image Credit Klaus Vedfelt/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Festival crowd Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Dancing in the sun all day? That’s a full-body workout. Add alcohol and heat, and you’re one dehydrated decision away from tapping out early. Bring a collapsible water bottle or hydration pack — most festivals let them in if empty. Refill at water stations as often as you can. Don’t wait until you’re dizzy to take a sip. Whether you’re pushing through a day set or posting up for the closer, staying hydrated is the key to actually enjoying the full lineup.

6. Comfortable shoes only — no exceptions

Image Image Credit DMP/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Festival crowd Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

You’re going to be on your feet all day — walking to stages, dancing, dodging spilled drinks and possibly stomping through muddy fields. This isn’t the time for breaking in new kicks or flexing your least functional heat. Go for broken-in sneakers, combat boots or anything with solid support. Style’s important, but pain will take you out the game quick. At the end of the night, your shoes won’t make the memory — your ability to actually move to the music will.

7. Plan your sets (but leave room for discovery)

Image Image Credit xavierarnau/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Festival crowd Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Having a plan is smart, so highlight your must-see artists and schedule breaks. But don’t let your plan get in the way of the magic. Some of the best sets you’ll catch at Coachella or Wireless come from artists you didn’t even know were on the bill. Leave room for detours and surprises. Stay open to the moment — Hip-Hop and R&B festivals can be full of unannounced guests and breakouts. Sometimes, the unplanned set becomes the one you’ll talk about forever.

8. Eat before you’re starving

Image Image Credit Klaus Vedfelt/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Festival crowd Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Festival food is part of the experience, but it’s also a money trap. A single meal can cost you $20 to $30, and by the time you need food, the lines are endless. Eat a good meal before you arrive and bring a couple of approved snacks — protein bars, trail mix or fruit pouches. You’ll save money and avoid crashing during a headliner. Fuel early, snack smart and avoid that woozy moment mid-verse when you realize it’s been eight hours since breakfast.

9. The buddy system still applies (even if you’re solo)

Image Image Credit Carlos Barquero/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Festival crowd Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

With crowds in the tens of thousands, getting separated is inevitable — even if you’re your only “buddy.” Set a visible meet-up point just in case you connect with new people throughout the day. Don’t rely on your phone, as signals tend to crash during big sets. If you’re solo, let a friend or family member outside the fest know your rough plan and check in when possible. It doesn't matter if you roll deep or ride solo; being intentional about safety keeps the experience stress-free and focused on the music.

10. Respect the space and the people in it

Image Image Credit Julia Beverly/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Festival crowd Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

A festival is a shared space. You’re in it with thousands of people all trying to have a good time. Be aware of your energy. Don’t shove through crowds, don’t block views with endless filming and, if someone’s in distress, get help. Look out for each other. The Hip Hop and R&B festival community thrives on vibes, so keep yours positive. A little consideration goes a long way, and helping someone out might just earn you a front-row assist later in the night.

11. Take it all in — then put the phone down

Image Image Credit SolStock/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Festival crowd Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

It’s tempting to capture every moment, but after a few clips, step away from the camera and live in the sound. The best parts of festivals can’t be replayed — they’re felt. The crowd scream during a surprise guest’s verse. The quiet moment when everyone sings a ballad in unison. The unexpected hug from a stranger during a powerful set. Don’t miss it while watching through your screen. Snap your shots, post your clips, then let yourself be there.