On Saturday, August 9, 2025, the corner of 109th Street and 5th Avenue in Harlem will be officially co-named “Isaac ‘Fatman Scoop’ Freeman III Place.” The ceremony will bring together family, friends, elected officials, and community members to celebrate the life and legacy of the late artist and entertainer.

The initiative is being led by the Freeman family in partnership with NYC Council member Dr. Yusef Salaam and the Forever Fatman Scoop Foundation. The street renaming serves as a lasting recognition of Scoop’s decades of influence as a performer, cultural icon, and proud Harlem native.

Fatman Scoop's music legacy includes global hits and Grammy recognition

Born Isaac Freeman III in Harlem on August 6, 1968, Scoop got his nickname from a childhood love of ice cream, thanks to a playful uncle. He would go on to become a powerhouse voice in global nightlife, known for his raw vocal energy and booming ad-libs that lit up dance floors around the world.

His breakout moment came in 1999 with the release of “Be Faithful,” a rowdy anthem with the Crooklyn Clan that became a global smash. The song topped the U.K. and Irish charts in 2003 and became a staple in clubs across Europe and beyond.

In the years that followed, Fatman Scoop left his mark on some of Hip Hop and R&B’s most memorable moments. His unmistakable voice powered hits like “Lose Control” with Missy Elliott and Ciara — which earned a Grammy Award thanks to its video — and “It’s Like That” with Mariah Carey. He also brought his signature energy to tracks with Timbaland, Elephant Man, and others.

“Scoop has always represented Harlem with pride,” said his brother, Kendell “Sav” Freeman, per VIBE. “This co-naming is a tribute not just to his artistry, but to his ongoing commitment to uplifting the community that raised him.”

On August 31, 2024, Fatman Scoop passed away suddenly while performing at an event in Connecticut. He was 56. The official cause of death was hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. His memorial service, held at the iconic Apollo Theater, drew a massive outpouring of love from peers and fans alike.