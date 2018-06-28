Image Image Credit Matt Crossick - PA Images / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt FatManScoop Image Size landscape-large Image Position center

Questions were plentiful and answers few, as Fatman Scoop’s fans held out hope that he would recover from a medical emergency that occurred during a performance at Hamden Town Center Park. The all-star Hip Hop hype man, whose real name was Isaac Freeman III, collapsed while on stage performing at a concert in Hamden, Connecticut, late Friday (Aug. 30) evening. His passing was confirmed by his family Saturday (Aug. 31) morning.

“Last night, the world lost a radiant soul, a beacon of light on the stage and in life. Fatman Scoop was not just a world class performer, he was a father, brother, uncle and a friend,” said the Freeman family in their statement. “His music made us dance and embrace life with positivity. His joy was infectious and the generosity he extended to all will be deeply missed but never forgotten,” they continued.

In footage captured by concertgoers, Scoop, 53, is shown hyping the crowd, telling them, “Hamden, make some noise,” as he approached the DJ booth. Almost immediately after making his way onto the elevated platform at the rear of the stage, he appeared to pass out. Multiple people, including the DJ, gathered around him as medical personnel came to his aid.

Two performers attempted to distract the crowd from the incident unfolding behind them. However, the video reveals that fans saw Scoop lying on the ground as chest compressions were performed. Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett released a statement to Facebook confirming minimal details about the frantic scene that took place during the Arts Commission Free Summer Concert Series.

She wrote, “Tonight, while performing at Hamden Town Center Park, Isaac Freeman, aka Fatman Scoop, had a medical emergency on stage. He is being transported by ambulance to the hospital. We will provide updates when they are available. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers.”

His condition went unknown for more than 12 hours before his untimely passing was confirmed. Scoop was scheduled to hit the stage next weekend at the Reminisce Festival. Event organizers wrote that they were heartbroken by the loss and that his absence would be profoundly felt.

“He was not just one of our most popular performers, he was a cherished member of the Reminisce family. His energy, talent and infectious spirit will be missed more than words can express,” read a statement shared on Instagram.

Prior to learning the devastating news, fans and peers spread messages of hope across social media. Others who are stunned to learn of the frightening moment reflected on their memories of experiencing parties helmed by the New York native and the years of contributions he gave to some of the genre’s popular songs.

Scoop has been a staple in the Hip Hop community since the release of the 1999 single “Be Faithful,” featuring the Crooklyn Clan. His voice, however, has been cemented in music and on radio airwaves with his high-energy call-to-actions. One of his most iconic being: “You got a hundred dollar bill, get your hands up! You got a fifty dollar bill, get yo hands up!” along with, “Single ladies! I can’t hear ya!” and “All the chicken heads, be quiet!

He collaborated with Missy Elliott and Ciara on their widely successful “Lose Control,” which peaked at the No. 3 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, as well as appearing in the video that won a Grammy for Best Short Form Music Video in 2006. His list of featured adlibs also includes appearances on Mariah Carey’s “It’s Like That” and LL Cool J’s “We Came to Party,” to name a few.