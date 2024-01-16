Image Image Credit Jeff Kravitz/Contributor via Getty Images, Steve Azzara/Contributor via Getty Images, and Evan Agostini/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Will Smith, Missy Elliott, and Busta Rhymes Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Hip Hop music videos have seen jaw-dropping budgets over the years, especially at times when record labels were willing to spend millions to create visual spectacles. Some of the most expensive examples include Busta Rhymes' "What’s It Gonna Be?!" and Missy Elliott’s "She’s a B**ch," both of which reportedly cost upwards of $2 million. These videos were characterized by their elaborate sets and groundbreaking special effects. Both clips also came courtesy of the same high-profile director — Hype Williams, who became known for his opulent masterpieces.

Over time, the cost of producing such works of art has significantly changed with advancements in technology. The rise of digital filmmaking, CGI, and more affordable editing software has allowed artists to create high-quality visuals without the need for exorbitant budgets (or the proverbial machine that big record companies have been known to provide). Additionally, the decline of television channels like MTV and the shift towards online platforms such as YouTube have reduced the necessity for expensive videos. Instead, creativity and viral potential have become more important than sheer budget size.

While high-cost videos still exist, they are far less common than they were in the past. Even top-tier artists often opt for more cost-effective methods and rely on innovative concepts rather than extravagant spending to capture the audience's attention. With that said, check out 13 times when Hip Hop went all out financially to create the obligatory promotional tool for the small screen.

1. 2 Legit 2 Quit by MC Hammer

The music video for "2 Legit 2 Quit" was a lavish production featuring a star-studded cast and extravagant scenes throughout. Essentially, the Rupert Wainwright-directed clip told the story of Hammer's rise to fame and abrupt decision to quit his career – all with the help of legendary figures like James Brown, Danny Glover, Queen Latifah, Eazy-E, and Michael Jackson. Despite its high budget ($3.5 million at that time, according to USA Today) and impressive features, the video received mixed reviews and has been criticized for its over-the-top style.

Since then, the video remained popular and relevant thanks to a cult following who appreciated the video’s unique blend of comedy, music, and celebrity cameos. Hammer’s iconic "2 Legit 2 Quit" hand gesture, popularized by the song, has also become a timeless cultural reference.

2. God’s Plan by Drake

In this case, the artist ran the proverbial check up by blessing others. Drake’s "God's Plan" was a high-profile project that garnered significant media attention because of the charitable acts documented throughout. Upon viewing the Karena Evans-directed clip, a message explained how the entire video's budget – approximately $996,631.90 – was given to various charities and individuals throughout the filming process.

This act of generosity included cash handouts to random Miami residents, oversized checks for tuition fees to deserving students, and gifts given in kind. One notable example was a $50,000 check given to Destiny Paris James, a young woman from South Carolina who was pursuing a master's degree in public health (she has since graduated).

3. Victory by Diddy (formerly known as Puff Daddy), The Notorious B.I.G., and Busta Rhymes

"Victory" was directed by Marcus Nispel and was an homage to the dystopian action film The Running Man. It featured cameos from the likes of A-list actors Dennis Hopper and Danny DeVito, along with British socialites Tamara Beckwith and the late Tara Palmer-Tomkinson.

The video followed Sean “Diddy” Combs – then known as Puff Daddy – as he booked it through a futuristic metropolis while being chased by armed forces. Busta Rhymes made his cameo from the top of a statue while Nispel utilized archived footage for The Notorious B.I.G.’s posthumous appearance. The costs for the video were significant, reaching $2.7 million at the time of production.

4. Stronger by Kanye West

"Stronger" was a collaborative effort between Kanye West and director Hype Williams, and was largely shot in Tokyo, Japan. The video features futuristic imagery, including a 3D CGI model of the medical machine from the anime Akira, Japanese street life, and references to the film's riot scenes. The clip – which boasted a Cassie cameo and featured costumed actors posing as Daft Punk, who the song sampled – was nominated for a slew of different awards following its release.

While unconventional at the time, West was actively involved in every aspect of the creative process, from concept development to final editing. Williams subsequently noted that West's passion and attention to detail were instrumental in the video's success. While it’s not 100 percent clear, longtime Ye associate Don C confirmed to MTV that they requested $1.2 million from Def Jam to shoot visuals.

5. Triumph by Wu-Tang Clan

Brett Ratner is the man responsible for the Wu-Tang Clan’s "Triumph" video, which reportedly came with an $800,000 price tag. The cinematic clip began with a fictional news bulletin about a swarm of killer bees that converged on New York City’s five boroughs. While the late Ol' Dirty Bastard originally intended to appear in the video, he was set to have departed before his time to film because he didn’t have an actual verse on the track.

The video followed Inspectah Deck and Method Man as they navigated the chaos caused by the symbolic insect takeover. Other members of the Clan, including U-God, RZA, GZA, Masta Killa, Ghostface Killah, and Raekwon, also appeared in different scenes throughout. The video concluded with the CGI’d bees forming the group's official symbol in the sky. Needless to say, the Wu-Tang Forever track and the accompanying clip set a new standard for Hip Hop at that time.

6. What’s It Gonna Be?! by Busta Rhymes and Janet Jackson

Busta Rhymes and Janet Jackson’s "What's It Gonna Be?!" clip was directed by Hype Williams and was known for its extensive use of special effects. The video showcased the Flipmode captain rocking shining armor, while his legendary R&B collaborator threw on purple latex. Sexually suggestive themes aside, Busta explained to REVOLT’s “Drink Champs” how the video, billed for $2.4 million, was largely inspired by Terminator 2: Judgement Day.

The video featured a series of CGI-assisted transformations, including Busta Rhymes morphing into a fluid-like creature and miniature versions of himself raining over Jackson’s body. The video concluded with a passionate embrace between the two artists and an explosion (those that truly stayed till the very end got a teaser for "Hot S**t Makin' Ya Bounce").

7. Ready Or Not by Fugees

Director Marcus Nispel went the Michael Bay route in his approach to "Ready or Not," which saw the Fugees in the middle of a military-grade, action-packed film. With a budget of $1.3 million, the clip featured dramatic elements and fast-paced sequences with helicopters, explosions, and sharks. Near the end, the trio make a getaway in a literal submarine.

As reported by WBAV 101.9, Pras justified the high cost by stating that fans deserve to see high-quality visuals for the music they purchase. “People want to see drama, man. You figure: A kid pays 16 dollars for your CD. Let him see a good video.” The video's success helped establish a new trend of expensive, cinematic Hip Hop music videos.

8. Pillow Talking by Lil Dicky

“Pillow Talking,” taken from Lil Dicky's Professional Rapper album, was about as zany as an expensive music visual could get. The visually stunning and comedic offering clocked in at nearly 11 minutes and began with an NSFW display of the Pennsylvania talent engaging in adult activities with his lover. Things get wacky after, when a post-sex conversation delves into a variety of random topics, including aliens, God, dinosaurs, dietary restrictions, Pangaea, and Uber.

CGI effects bring the subject matter to life and allow viewers to see the artist’s literal brain in action. According to Consequence of Sound, the prehistoric reptiles created came courtesy of the same team behind Jurassic World. With a reported production cost of $700,000, "Pillow Talking" became one of the most expensive music videos ever made (it was also Dicky’s favorite from the aforementioned LP).

9. Hypnotize by The Notorious B.I.G.

While many of the big-budget rap videos featured some kind of thriller-level chase, The Notorious B.I.G. managed to keep things entertaining in the above clip in only a way that he could. The music video for "Hypnotize" was directed by Paul Hunter and featured Biggie and Sean “Diddy” Combs partying on a yacht, escaping from helicopters, and enjoying an underwater pool party. The video's visuals were also interspersed with scenes of the late rapper dancing and performing – an impressive feat given his physical limitations at the time.

According to Hunter, the high-octane production had a budget of $900,000, and Biggie was fortunately able to see early portions of it prior to his tragic passing. Another random fun fact: HipHopDX reported that, as Diddy told it, the Life After Death legend took ecstasy for the first time during the filming of the video.

10. Touch The Sky by Kanye West and Lupe Fiasco

There were a lot of notable moments during the creation and release of Kanye West and Lupe Fiasco’s “Touch The Sky” video. For starters, West was said to have financed the clip himself (to the tune of $1 million) after being dissatisfied with the first version. The Chris Milk-directed offering featured West as a daredevil named Evel Kanyevel attempting a dangerous jump – a satirical homage to Evel Knievel's notoriously failed jump across Idaho’s Snake River Canyon. Pamela Anderson, Nia Long, and Tracee Ellis Ross also made cameos.

Sometime after the video’s release, Knievel sued West for trademark infringement over the red, white, and blue costume he wore in the video (the late stunt performer was also not a big fan of the parody as a whole). The lawsuit was eventually settled amicably.

11. Miami by Will Smith

Will Smith gave Florida’s tourism board an alley-oop with “Miami,” an infectious standout from Big Willie Style. According to CADA, the ode to warm weather and all its spoils had an astounding cost of $2 million.

The music video for "Miami" was directed by Wayne Isham and began with Smith and his band freezing in Philadelphia. Upon taking a trip South, the man known by most as Fresh Prince lived it up in the 305, complete with a wild concert (with some steamy dance moves), a Bentley ride, a beach stroll, and a cameo from Eva Mendes.

12. She’s A B**ch by Missy Elliott

Another classic from Hype Williams. This time, the famed shooter teamed up with Missy Elliott for a visual representation of “She’s A B**ch,” a booming single from Da Real World. The black-and-white clip featured some crazy, futuristic sets, including a room that looks straight out of Tron. The most notable scene featured Elliott and her dancers being lifted from underwater on a giant "M" and performing on a set made of electroluminescent lighting.

As reported by HotNewHipHop, the clip cost around $2 million to create, and Elliott’s description from a behind-the-scenes clip helped to explain why. “The lights on the third slide... were flown in from Germany, a technology never used before,” she explained before confirming that the aforementioned underwater take was real.

13. Rollin’ (Air Raid Vehicle) by Limp Bizkit

The music video for "Rollin'" – a noted rap-rock hybrid for the purpose of this list – featured Fred Durst and his Limp Bizkit bandmates hanging out in a Bentley as they drove around Manhattan. Ben Stiller and Stephen Dorff also made cameos in the video, which saw a notable scene filmed atop the original South Tower of the World Trade Center. As far as the cost, Medium placed the number at an impressive $4.8 million.

As Durst explained to Louder Sound, the clip was a troll response to their massive success at the time and the critiques that formed regarding their style of music. “It felt like we just started to poke fun at what people thought we were and embrace that,” he said. “There were red caps everywhere, and look at Wes at the beginning of the video with his grills in. How the hell did people not realize we weren’t being serious? We thought it was hilarious.” Somewhat related, it should be noted that there was also a Hip Hop-specific version of “Rollin’” — dubbed “Urban Assault Vehicle” — with DMX, Method Man, Redman, and Swizz Beatz.