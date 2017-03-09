Image Image Credit Matt Jelonek / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Fatman Scoop Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Fatman Scoop will forever stand as one of Hip Hop's most distinctive and influential hype men. Before his tragic passing, the New York giant effectively transformed what was traditionally a supporting role into a legitimate art form of its own. His thunderous voice, infectious energy and call-and-response style became synonymous with the dance floor.

What truly set Scoop apart was his versatility and cross-genre appeal. While many similar artists remained confined to the boundaries of rap and R&B, he successfully bridged multiple musical worlds, becoming equally at home in house, EDM and pop. His many phrases became signatures that producers sought to include in their tracks.

Beyond his contributions to recorded music, the "Be Faithful" icon emerged as a celebrated figure on television, radio and social media. His energy was infectious, both on another entity's production and on his own. He'd even developed his own travel gang movement as he created memories for himself and others across the globe.

REVOLT compiled a list of some of Scoop's most notable moments, including career milestones and personal achievements. Check them out below.

1. His endless collaborations

Throughout his career, Scoop was the undisputed go-to when it came to raising the energy and intensity of a hit record. As such, he was a show-stealing feature on tracks by the likes of Timbaland & Magoo, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and many more. He was also brought in for high-profile remixes; songs like Ying Yang Twins’ “Salt Shaker,” Janet Jackson’s “So Excited,” The Pussycat Dolls’ “When I Grow Up” and Ciara’s “Level Up” received big upgrades with the inclusion of Scoop’s voice.

Another example of his Midas touch is when Mariah Carey recruited him for the Jermaine Dupri-backed “It’s Like That.” His simple yet effective “Ohh!” and the song’s outro more than certainly helped the hit reach Top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and obtain a gold plaque.

2. Taping Hot 97’s “Ignorant Radio”

As he explained in an interview with Nessa Diab, Scoop was largely responsible for bringing terrestrial radio into the digital age. “I used to have a show on Hot 97 from midnight to 5 a.m. called ‘Ignorant Radio,’” he explained. “We were the first ones to tape it. I still have those tapes; I just haven’t done anything with them. But we did it and put it on public access, and that was the beginning of people filming at Hot 97.”

3. His entrance into and dominance in the EDM world

It really was only a matter of time before Scoop’s voice became the soundtrack to the rave scene. Among the tracks blessed by his presence on wax are Skrillex and Kill The Noise’s “Recess,” Bob Sinclair’s “Rock the Boat,” and Hardwell and W&W’s “Don’t Stop the Madness.” Shortly before his passing, Scoop teamed up with the Maarten Hoogstraten-led Bingo Players and Disco Fries for “Our House.”

4. His timeless “Be Faithful” single

With help from the Crooklyn Clan, DJ Riz and DJ Sizzahandz, Scoop found himself a bonafide hit with “Be Faithful,” which was essentially a combination of instrumentals from Faith Evans' “Love Like This,” Queen Pen’s “Party Ain’t A Party” and Black Sheep’s “The Choice Is Yours.” In addition to landing on charts around the world, “Be Faithful” became a smash hit in the United Kingdom, reaching No. 1 on the country’s Singles and Hip Hop/R&B charts. The infectious cut was also utilized for films like The Best Man and Save the Last Dance.

5. His appearance on “Celebrity Big Brother”

In addition to shows like “Chancers” and “The Boondocks,” Scoop was a cast member during the 16th series of “Celebrity Big Brother,” which saw him staying in a residence with the likes of Daniel Baldwin, Jenna Jameson, Tila Tequila and Janice Dickinson. While he was able to score the position as President of the House, he was unfortunately the third Housemate to be evicted from the show.

6. His interview series during the COVID-19 pandemic

Like many other big names, Scoop found ways to keep his creativity up when everyone was stuck indoors. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he used tools like Instagram to have conversations with Black Thought, Snoop Dogg, Lil Jon, Roxanne Shante and more. Deep exchanges with DMX and Michael Kenneth Williams are now even more meaningful given their unfortunate and premature deaths.

7. When he almost got arrested in Russia

As the Hip Hop artist shared in an Instagram post, he had quite an adventure during his visit to Russia for a gig. While he had positive connections with strangers in Red Square, a run-in with authorities brought him close to a bad situation. He detailed the encounter during a sit-down on “The Project” in Australia.

8. Collaborating with ASAP Rocky, Flavor Flav, Slick Rick, Morrissey and Busta Rhymes on a single track

Though the song hasn’t been released at the time of publication, the knowledge of such a collaboration is even more anticipated upon losing one of Hip Hop’s biggest anchors. While promoting his Don’t Be Dumb album, ASAP Rocky spoke about creating a song with his parents’ and his own favorite rappers. The idea of such a track, which he titled “Hood Happy,” boasting the likes of Scoop, Busta Rhymes, Slick Rick, Flavor Flav and Morrissey is almost unthinkable.

9. Earning a Grammy Award for Missy Elliott's “Lose Control”

That’s right: Scoop also held the highly coveted distinction of being a Grammy Award winner. The voice of his city linked with Missy Elliott and Ciara for the timeless cut “Lose Control,” a triple-platinum single from Elliott’s The Cookbook. That collaboration scored him the prestigious award for Best Short Form Music Video; it also earned all contributing artists a nomination for Best Rap Song. Lucky for us, he told us all how it went down in a social media post (or two).

10. Performing at the MAD Video Music Awards with Kalomira

Scoop effortlessly commanded a crowd on stage, no matter the size or the type. One of his many international collaborations was with Greek American talent Kalomira for “Please Don’t Break My Heart,” a Europop offering with a splash of Caribbean flavor. The track was a big hit in Greece, and the two had the opportunity to perform the collaboration at the MAD Video Music Awards in Athens. Kalomira even joined in for Scoop’s “Be Faithful” during the performance.

11. His “Man and Wife” series with former spouse Shanda Freeman

At one point, Scoop and his ex-wife, Shanda Freeman, hosted an adults-only series titled “Man and Wife,” which covered plenty of topics, including sex, love and relationships. The independent series eventually found its way to MTV, allowing for an interactive audience. Thankfully, much of the former couple’s content regarding the series can still be accessed on YouTube.