Image Image Credit Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Halle Berry attends the world premiere of Amazon MGM Studios' "Crime 101" at The United Theater on Broadway on February 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Zendaya paid homage to Halle Berry’s 2002 Die Another Day premiere look at the 2026 Emmy Awards.

Zendaya’s tribute included a pixie cut inspired by Berry’s hairstyle from the 2002 premiere.

Berry praised Zendaya and said she would love to "find something to do with her someday.”

At the 2026 Emmy Awards, Zendaya paid homage to Halle Berry’s iconic look from the 2002 premiere of Die Another Day, and as it turns out, the Oscar-winning actress is a fan of hers too.

On Monday (Sept. 21), People published an interview with Berry, in which the Monster’s Ball star revealed that they speak and, if the opportunity ever comes up, she “would love to find something to do with her someday.” During her chat with the publication, the mother of two said, “I do speak to her, and I have to say she is the sweetest and my little sweetheart… I mean, hopefully we will, but I’m just a supporter of her.”

“I love everything she’s doing,” Berry continued. “I think she is changing the game in so many ways for her generation. And I couldn’t be more proud of someone, or to know someone honored that she would pay homage to me that way. That was really sweet.”

The “Extant” actor couldn’t be more correct about Z, who’s enjoying a bit of a break as the release of Dune: Part Three inches closer. In 2026 alone, she's dominated our screens with “Euphoria” and A24’s The Drama, followed by box office smashes like Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Zendaya at the 78th Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Halle Berry loved Zendaya’s Emmy homage to her ‘Die Another Day’ era

In case you missed it, Zendaya channeled Berry’s signature pixie cut at the Emmys last Monday (Sept. 14). The 60-year-old returned the favor by posting a side-by-side of their looks from the aforementioned events, alongside an animated heart and tags for the Oakland native and Law Roach.

In a separate post on X, Berry quote-tweeted a video of the Challengers star on the red carpet with, “Murdered the night.” We can’t deny just how much the two looked alike in that moment, so if there’s ever a biopic in the works, hopefully Zendaya is the first person they call.

Image Image Credit Jon Kopaloff / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Actress Halle Berry attends the special screening of "Die Another Day" on November 11, 2002 in Los Angeles, California. The film opens in theaters nationwide on November 22, 2002 Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Could Halle Berry and Zendaya share the screen someday?

Whether Berry and Zendaya ever end up sharing the screen is something only time will tell, though it probably won’t happen soon. In March, while speaking with Fandango, the latter joked that she may need to “go into hiding for just a little bit” after such a packed year. Roach also hinted that she and Tom Holland are planning to walk down the aisle once the Dune: Part Three press tour is over.

If that day ever comes — whenever it may be — you can bet we’ll have our popcorn ready!