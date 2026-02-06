Image Image Credit Marc Piasecki / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Halle Berry and Van Hunt attend the "The Phoenician Scheme" red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2025 in Cannes, France. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Halle Berry and Van Hunt built their relationship on emotional honesty before dating.

The couple previously shared their views on marriage, emphasizing love over obligation.

Berry says this relationship feels different and is rooted in deep emotional connection.

Halle Berry is in her fiancé era. The Oscar-winning actress has confirmed she is engaged to longtime partner Van Hunt after he proposed — and despite online confusion, she made it clear the answer was never “no.”

“There’s some confusion,” Berry said during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” that aired Friday (Feb. 6). “It's going around that… my guy Van Hunt — I've been dating him now for almost six years — well, there's some confusion that he asked to marry me and I said no.”

Berry quickly shut that down. “However, I did not say no,” she continued. “We just don't have a date, but of course I said yes — I would marry him!” As host Jimmy Fallon congratulated her, Berry added, “He did put a little ring on it.”

The Crime 101 star’s confirmation comes months after Hunt spoke candidly about proposing during a joint interview with TODAY.com, explaining where things stood at the time. “So, I put out the proposal, and it’s still on hold as you can see,” the musician said last June. “It’s just out there floating. You know, maybe you can encourage her.”

Berry then explained that her hesitation wasn’t about doubt; it was about intention. “Well, I’ve been married three times,” she said during the same interview. “Van has been married once, and so no, we don’t feel like we have to get married to validate our love in any way. We don't.”

Still, she made it clear that marriage with Hunt feels different. “But I think we will get married just because, out of the people I’ve been married to, this is the person I should have married,” she said. “And I feel like I should — we should — get married, but it’s not because we feel like we have to. I think it’s something that we would like to do just because we want that expression.”

Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s relationship was built before romance

Berry has often credited the foundation of their relationship — which began after Hunt’s brother introduced them — as the reason it’s lasted this long. “Before we ever got together in any physical kind of way, I had fallen madly in love just through talking and telling and sharing every single thing,” she said during an appearance on “TODAY with Jenna & Friends.” “All of our good, our bad, our dirty. We were completely honest.”

The 59-year-old has previously been married to David Justice, Eric Benét, and Olivier Martinez. Over the years, she has spoken openly about growth, lessons, and choosing joy over staying in situations that no longer serve her. Now, her engagement to Hunt reflects a love built on patience, clarity, and choice — not pressure.