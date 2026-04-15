Image Image Credit Dia Dipasupil/WireImage Image Alt Halle Bailey attends Universal Pictures' "You, Me & Tuscany" New York Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 08, 2026 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Midtown Manhattan felt far removed from New York during the world premiere of You, Me & Tuscany. The film transformed the space into something softer and warmer, as if we had all stepped into Halle Bailey’s world as Anna without even realizing it.

There was an ease to everything. Aperol spritzes circulating nonstop, glasses clinking, conversations flowing. Cameras flashing in every direction, catching moments as they happened. And the crowd? Beautiful Black people dressed like they were already on vacation in Tuscany, in airy fabrics and neutral tones — a kind of effortless elegance that made the whole night feel cinematic before the film even started.

Image Image Credit Rob Kim/Getty Images for Universal Pictures Image Alt Halle Bailey attends the premiere of YOU, ME & TUSCANY presented by Universal Pictures at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 08, 2026 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position Top

At the center of it all was Bailey. One of Hollywood’s most magnetic young stars, The Little Mermaid beauty brings romance and wanderlust to the screen in You, Me & Tuscany, a sweeping love story set against the sun-drenched beauty of Italy.

The film follows a journey of self-discovery, spontaneity, and unexpected connection, with Bailey at the center of a narrative that blends heart, vulnerability, and escapism, further cementing her place as a leading face in modern Black romance on screen. But when the conversation turns to real life, Bailey’s perspective is grounded in something deeper than romance alone. REVOLT spoke with her at the world premiere of You, Me & Tuscany in NYC and when asked about the Top 3 qualities that matter more than romance when choosing a partner, Bailey pointed to character. “I would say if he has a good heart, if he’s kind,” she shared. It’s not just about how someone shows up in the good moments, but whether they can be there through everything. She added, “Also, if he takes care of you in sickness and in health.”

When thinking about compatibility, the Grammy-nominated mom said she’s drawn to those same qualities, along with purpose. “Somebody who’s kind, who’s loving, and who also has something good going on for themselves too, you know. We’re all working towards a goal. If they have a passion that they love and they’re working towards it, that’s really attractive,” she explained. “A supportive person and a good-hearted person.”

A fun detail about Regé-Jean Page fans might not expect

And while her on-screen connection with Regé-Jean Page drives the film, she shared a lighter detail about him when asked what people would love about her co-star that they might not know. “People may not know that Regé is a very good beatboxer,” she said with a smile, pointing to his musical background in drums.

Image Image Credit CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images Image Alt British actor Regé-Jean Page and US singer/actress Halle Bailey attend Universal's premiere of "You, Me & Tuscany" at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York on April 8, 2026. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position Top

You, Me & Tuscany is bringing romance to the big screen. Be sure to head to a theater near you to watch Bailey and Page’s magnetic chemistry.