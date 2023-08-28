Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Gunna and Young Thug Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Friday (Aug. 16) marks Young Thug's 33rd birthday. Presumably in celebration of the special moment, Gunna took to his Instagram Stories to share photos of the two during better times. The snaps are certainly bittersweet given the circumstances – the incarcerated Thug has been fighting for his freedom since 2022.

Back in April, Gunna spoke to XXL about his relationship with the Young Stoner Life founder. “It’s the same. It’s love, always. Our relationship is our relationship," he told the publication. He was also asked about the highly publicized Georgia RICO case and the repercussions on his life. "It did a lot. It had a real big effect on my career," he revealed. "As far as like shows, schedules, [the] impact of like everything we had planned for rollouts, for albums, it had a lot of effect on that just because [of] everything being so high-profile. But it’s like, it’s still going, you know? So, I’m in the motion of everything currently."

Gunna continued, "I definitely feel like everybody’s been misled. And like, you know, when you’re being misled, you got a choice to follow or make your own decisions. And that’s what is being shown right now. You’re being a follower or you’re being neutral to be like, 'I don’t know what their business is or what they really got goin' on.'"

Despite the setbacks, Gunna has remained at the forefront of his generation from a musical standpoint. In 2023, he liberated his fourth studio LP, a Gift & a Curse, which came with 15 songs and zero features. The album became a critical hit and debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. This past May, he kept his momentum going with One of Wun, complete with notable contributions from Roddy Ricch, Leon Bridges, Normani, and Offset. One of Wun was a bigger commercial success with 91,000 album-equivalent units sold and a No. 2 placement on the aforementioned chart following its first week.