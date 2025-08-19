Image Image Credit Shareif Ziyadat/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Conway the Machine, Benny the Butcher, and Westside Gunn at Philly’s Made In America Festival Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Griselda’s rise out of Buffalo reshaped Hip Hop’s landscape, but the collective’s impact isn’t limited to their own catalog. Whenever Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, or Benny the Butcher appear on someone else’s record, the energy shifts. Their features are often gritty, uncompromising, and unforgettable. It’s the kind of assist that can turn an already strong song into a cult classic.

For this list, the focus is squarely on Griselda’s core trio. While the crew has a wide orbit of affiliates, including Boldy James and Mach-Hommy, their music isn’t included here. Instead, this is a divide-and-conquer look at moments where Gunn, Conway, or Benny carried the flag solo (with only a few exceptions where more than one member appeared on the same track). It’s a reminder of how each artist’s individuality contributes to the larger Griselda mystique: Gunn with his high-fashion chaos, Conway with his battle-scarred edge, and Benny with his hustler’s precision.

These are the feature spots that best showcase how Buffalo’s finest have stamped their presence on rap well beyond their own releases.

1. Keep My Spirit Alive – Kanye West feat. Conway the Machine and Westside Gunn

On Donda, Griselda’s Hall ‘N’ Nash duo brought Buffalo grit to Kanye’s gospel canvas. Westside Gunn’s flamboyance and Conway’s survival testimony made this one of the album’s most moving, unexpected highlights.

2. Headlines – DJ Premier feat. Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, and Benny the Butcher

When Preemo called, Griselda answered as a unit. Conway’s menace, Gunn’s surreal luxury talk, and Benny’s hustler wit collided perfectly over classic boom bap, cementing Buffalo’s trio as true torchbearers of tradition.

3. Babies & Fools – Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist feat. Conway the Machine

Conway turned Alfredo’s soulful centerpiece into confession. Reflecting on fatherhood, survival, and scars, his verse carried weary honesty. Notably, Benny (before the beef) flexed on another album standout, giving the album two unforgettable Griselda imprints.

4. Lost Forever – Travis Scott feat. Westside Gunn and James Blake

On UTOPIA, Gunn’s flamboyant street sermons crashed into Travis’ futuristic haze. His vivid imagery, from Dior trenches to heavy artillery, cut through the experimental production and marked his first-ever Billboard Hot 100 appearance.

5. Upside Down – Royce da 5’9” feat. Benny the Butcher and Ashley Sorrell

Royce set the stage with sharp social critique, while Benny grounded the record in raw hustler wisdom. His verse cut through with unflinching detail, proving he could spar lyrically with Detroit’s heavyweight.

6. Brand New 911 – Joey Bada$$ feat. Westside Gunn

Joey’s golden-era spirit collided with Gunn’s surrealist approach on 2000. Westside’s off-kilter bars and trademark ad-libs turned the polished boom bap cut into a cross-generational New York moment full of street and style.

7. Momentum – Russ feat. Benny the Butcher and Black Thought

Benny carved out his lane between Russ’s ambition and Thought’s mastery, rapping about hustler discipline and career growth. His verse balanced rough with vision, proving his momentum was just as unstoppable as the track’s title.

8. Russian Roulette – Lil Wayne feat. Conway the Machine and Benny the Butcher

On Funeral (Deluxe), Conway’s defiance and Benny’s slick hustler imagery stood tall alongside Wayne. Their verses gave the track added menace and were a reminder that Griselda could thrive even on a superstar’s grand stage.

9. Hood Blues – DMX feat. Westside Gunn, Benny the Butcher, and Conway the Machine

X’s Exodus highlight felt like a generational cypher. Gunn set it off with wild imagery, Benny followed with weary reflection, and Conway closed with precision — each honoring DMX while stamping Griselda’s presence on his legacy.

10. Rapper Estates – Rick Ross feat. Benny the Butcher

Ross and Benny flexed luxury against survival scars, trading verses about estates, wiretaps, and empire-building. Benny kept it gritty with field-honed wisdom, while Ross contrasted with his signature opulence and larger-than-life perspective.

11. Forever – DJ Drama feat. Fabolous, Benny the Butcher, Jim Jones, and Capella Grey

Reworking a classic Alchemist beat, Drama assembled a New York dream team. Benny carved his space with sharp wordplay, likening his grind to Guy Fisher and Doc Rivers.

12. Oprah & Gayle – 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne feat. Benny the Butcher

On Welcome 2 Collegrove, Benny proved he belonged alongside legends 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne. His verse reflected on prison time, business moves, and legacy, closing with the sharp “Oprah and Gayle” punchline.

13. Red – IDK feat. MF DOOM, Westside Gunn, and Jay Electronica

One of the wildest lineups Westside Gunn ever hopped on. IDK pulled together an all-star cypher with added help from MF DOOM and Jay Electronica, and Gunn’s “boom boom boom” chaos opened the track. A surreal, left-field posse cut indeed.

14. Sticks & Stones – Joyner Lucas feat. Conway the Machine

Conway opened Joyner Lucas’ Not Now I’m Busy highlight with sharp storytelling, weaving violence, hustle, and hard-earned luxury into precise snapshots. His verse balanced pain and triumph, setting the stage before Joyner’s reflective, confessional performance.

15. Welfare – RMR feat. Westside Gunn

RMR set the tone for Drug Dealing Is a Lost Art with Auto-Tuned melodies about survival and ambition. This particular cut began with Westside Gunn’s raw imagery, which cut through like a cold warning.