Back in January, YG Teck teamed up with DJ Drama for his latest full-length drop, 4th Quarter (Gangsta Grillz). The mixtape consisted of 16 hard-hitting cuts and collaborations alongside Babyface Ray, TMCTheDon, Roddy Rackzz, Paper Michaaye, Leaf Ward, and NASG Chaz. 4th Quarter (Gangsta Grillz) was also led by the Millz Douglas and Tate Kobang-produced "Bomb."

"The project meant a lot to me because from start to finish, I picked everything out and I had a clear idea of how I wanted it to sound," Teck explained in a press release about the project. "Once I had all the music together, DJ Drama took it to another level, and I think we made something special."

Earlier this month, Teck kept his momentum going with a visual for "Wassup Wit It," a WillKilledEm-backed offering that showed the Baltimore talent flexing his wealth, success, and street reputation on wax.

"That lil' money you talking 'bout, that's chump change, you know what the street want from me, they want me to talk dope and they want pain/ So many n**gas I can kill, I don't give a f**k 'bout no gun range, and you know I'ma pop s**t and I'ma get money, that's one thing/ They want me to turn the summer up 'fore this s**t over, wassup wit' it? She said ain't a b**ch in the world f**k like her, wassup wit' it?"

Courtesy of go-to director J. Schnella, the accompanying clip for "Wassup Wit It" matches the song's raw subject matter with shots of Teck performing in the back seat of a Cadillac SUV and on the hood of a McLaren. Beautiful women, a packed nightclub, and much more were on display throughout.

Press play on both 4th Quarter (Gangsta Grillz) and visuals for the aforementioned "Bomb" and "Wassup Wit It" below.