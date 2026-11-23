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Key Takeaways

The deluxe edition of Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album now boasts 57 tracks, including contributions from Anitta, Slayyyter, and electronic duo Overmono.

Rockstar Games revealed that GTA VI features 800 songs across 23 in-game radio stations, making it the company's biggest music project yet.

Cardi B, SZA, Tame Impala, and several other artists contributed to the original soundtrack rollout, with Justice composing the game's score.

Atlantic Records and Rockstar Games are gunning for the biggest video game soundtrack of the year, at least in terms of star power. After enlisting A-listers from seemingly every genre imaginable for Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album last week, the two companies surprised fans with 23 more original songs on Monday (Nov. 23).

With the newly unveiled deluxe edition, Travis Scott — who originally contributed “RHYNO” as a pre-release single for the LP — returned with “Burn This S**t Down.” Quavo and Offset, both of whom attended the Miami Heat’s A Night in Vice City celebration, lent their talents to “RCKSTRL!VING” and “I Just Came To Pop It,” respectively. Latto and Flo Milli also hold it down for the ladies on “50 Bands,” while Sexyy Red linked up with fictional rap duo Real Dimez for “Cooty (Remix).”

Other familiar names in the genre include 21 Savage (“Cookin”), Pooh Shiesty (“Got Dat”), Young Nudy (“Don Da Da”), Kodak Black (“Tèt Kale Bobis”), SoFaygo (“CASHOUT”), and Denzel Curry (“FLA Flow”). For listeners looking for something outside of Hip Hop, Anitta contributed “Touch & Go,” Slayyyter offered up “internet $tar,” and electronic duo Overmono took over the final five tracks of the now 57-track LP.

Take a listen below, then continue scrolling for more information on Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album.

Grand Theft Auto VI boasts 800 songs across 23 in-game radio stations

We first got a taste of Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album in September, when Rockstar Games unveiled six singles from what was then a 34-song offering. Those records included the aforementioned “RHYNO,” Yung Lean’s “That’s It” featuring Future and Metro Boomin, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso’s electro-pop jam “Sexy Magic” featuring PinkPantheress, Fred again.., and Etienne de Crécy, as well as songs from Morgan Wallen, Rauw Alejandro, and Keith Richards.

The following month, Cardi B released the Vinylz-produced “Don’t Chart” from the soundtrack, while Justice was announced as the composer of the game’s score later that October. The duo also tapped SZA and Tame Impala for “Flower in a Hurricane,” which accompanied the open-world juggernaut’s official launch trailer.

Much like previous Grand Theft Auto entries, music has been an essential part of the gaming experience, so much so that Ivan Pavlovich, Rockstar’s vice president of music, told Billboard that it’s “part of the DNA of these games.” He described VI as “the biggest project we’ve ever done,” complete with a whopping 800 songs and 23 radio stations fans can tune into in-game.