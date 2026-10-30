Image Image Credit Official artwork for 'Epic Presents: Holiday Radio' Image Alt Official artwork for 'Epic Presents: Holiday Radio' Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Epic Records released a holiday compilation featuring music from the label's decorated roster.

The 14-song effort brings R&B, rap, and pop artists together across different sounds.

Compilation standouts like GIVĒON, Mariah the Scientist, and Coi Leray have released holiday drops in the past.

Epic Records is bringing together some of its biggest names for the holidays. On Friday (Oct. 30), the label released Epic Presents: Holiday Radio, a 14-track compilation featuring GIVĒON, Mariah the Scientist, Coi Leray, Lucky Daye, BIA, Meghan Trainor, Mimi Webb, and more. Rather than focusing on one sound, Epic decided to draw on performers known for everything from heartfelt R&B to energetic rap and pop.

This isn't the first time the record company assembled its artists for end-of-year celebrations. In 2014, the label released I'll Be Home For Christmas, a seven-song EP curated by L.A. Reid. That project included Fifth Harmony's interpretation of Mariah Carey's “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” Tamar Braxton's “Sleigh Ride,” and Fiona Apple's version of “Frosty the Snowman.”

Trainor also appeared on the earlier collection with “I'll Be Home,” a song she wrote and produced. "I'll find my way back home, and light up every tree, we will hang our stockings for you and one for me," she sang on the heartfelt effort. The new compilation also features several artists who explored Christmas music separately, whether by covering traditional favorites or releasing their own holiday-themed numbers.

GIVĒON, Mariah the Scientist, and Coi Leray's holiday music history

GIVĒON recorded “O Christmas Tree” for Apple Music in 2020, putting his distinctive baritone on the traditional song. He later recorded “The First Noel,” which first appeared as an Amazon Music exclusive a couple of years later. Mariah the Scientist took a less traditional approach with “Christmas In Toronto” in December 2022. She used the holiday season as the setting for a reflection on a relationship, pairing seasonal memories with feelings of heartbreak.

Coi Leray also has a history of recording music for the holidays. In 2020, she joined Dess Dior and Maliibu Miitch on “Merry Xmas.” The following year, she revisited her song “TWINNEM” with a holiday version featuring a gospel choir.