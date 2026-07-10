Image Image Credit Erin Chang/ISI Photos / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Future waves to fans before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match between USA and Paraguay at Los Angeles Stadium on June 12, 2026 in Inglewood, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The Real Me marks Future’s first solo LP since 2022’s I Never Liked You.

The 22-track release includes no guest appearances and is produced by Pharrell Williams, Wheezy, ATL Jacob, Southside, DJ Spinz, Dre Moon, FnZ, Simmy and TM88.

Ahead of the album, Future remained active through collaborative projects and major performances.

Future is betting on himself once again.

On Friday (July 10), the Atlanta rapper finally released The Real Me, his 10th studio album and first solo LP in four years. The 22-track effort arrived through Freebandz and Epic, led by the previously released single "Radio." It doesn't include a single guest appearance, with Future instead relying on production from Pharrell Williams, Wheezy, ATL Jacob, Southside, DJ Spinz, Dre Moon, FnZ, Simmy, TM88 and others.

The record marks his first solo studio release since I Never Liked You in 2022. In the years since, the Grammy Award-winning artist never really stepped away from music. He reunited with Metro Boomin for the chart-topping collaborative albums We Don't Trust You and We Still Don't Trust You in 2024, while also releasing Mixtape Pluto that same year.

Future wasn't shy about his confidence in the project long before fans pressed play. He officially announced The Real Me in June and shared a bold message on X, writing, "Album of the century. JULY 10th."

As release day approached, he gave listeners a preview of what was ahead by unveiling the cover art and track list. The artwork features him shirtless against a dark curtain backdrop, staring directly into the camera with blonde dreads. The 22-track project includes songs such as "Alice," "California Girls," "Snow in Skyami" and "Money Over Everything."

One of the album's tracks, "No Misery," begins with a clip of André 3000 from the 2019 documentary The Wizrd: "Future has a certain pain behind what he's doing, and you can call it soul, you can call it whatever, but to me it comes off as pain, that’s where it comes straight off as pain. 'And now I'm gonna let y'all watch me balance the pain,' and we all on edge watching it." The moment carries added significance given Future's ties to the Dungeon Family collective, which included OutKast, and André's longtime admiration for the rapper's artistry.

How Future stayed busy before releasing 'The Real Me'

Despite the gap between albums, Future remained a fixture throughout 2026. Back in May, he reunited with Drake on "Ran To Atlanta" from ICEMAN, signaling the end of the pair's feud. The collaboration debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

He also joined Tyla at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony at SoFi Stadium, where they gave "Game Time" its live debut. The collaboration appears on the tournament's official soundtrack. In April, the 42-year-old linked up with DJ Khaled and Lil Baby for "One of Them," which entered the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 70 and is slated to appear on Khaled's forthcoming project, Aalam of God.

After months of building anticipation, The Real Me is finally in listeners' hands, marking Future's latest chapter as one of Hip Hop's most consistent hitmakers.

Listen to the album below.