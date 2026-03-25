Image Image Credit Sean Zanni / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Russell Wilson, Sienna Princess Wilson, Ciara and Future Zahir Wilburn attend Fashion Scholarship Fund's FSF LIVE Gala 2026 at The Glasshouse on March 23, 2026 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Future Zahir Wilburn Wilson said a recent visit to the University of Texas made him excited about possibly playing college football one day.

Sienna Princess Wilson shared her interest in football and spoke about wanting more opportunities for girls in the sport.

Russell Wilson and Ciara continue supporting their children’s athletic interests while also giving back through philanthropic efforts in Atlanta.

Ciara and Russell Wilson’s household might already be raising the next generation of athletes — and if you ask their kids, the plan is already in motion.

During a recent outing at the Fashion Scholarship Fund’s 89th Annual Gala, Future Zahir Wilburn Wilson and Sienna Princess Wilson opened up about their dreams in a candid moment with E! News. The two didn’t hesitate when it came to what they want next: both have their eyes on football.

Future is starting to think more seriously about following in Russell’s footsteps. After a recent visit to the University of Texas, the experience clearly left an impression. “I had a really good time there. I’d really be happy going there in the future,” the 11-year-old told the outlet. “I really had a good time going there… going with my dad. Just a really good experience for me and him.”

Russell, who is not Future’s biological father but has long embraced a fatherly role in his life, made it clear he sees the potential. He shared that the young athlete has options across multiple sports. “I think the cool part is with sports nowadays, kids get recruited, they get looked at early,” the former New York Giants quarterback said. “So, just to be able to take him to a school where he would dream about playing… He’s so talented. He’s so good at basketball, football and baseball.”

Sienna is right there with him — and she’s already thinking about breaking barriers. “If they make a football team for the girls, I’d do that,” the 8-year-old emphasized. “If they have one, if they make one, which they should.”

Ciara couldn’t hide her excitement. “She’s such a little athlete like me, but she’s also sassafras,” she joked. “I love that she’s so fearless, though. She loves playing flag football.” Sienna interrupted, “I wanna play tackle, mom.” The singer then continued, “See, she’s really tough, but I love that because if you think about the world of women in sports and like the opportunity for girls... I love that, at such a young age, she’s so fearless and believes in herself. So yeah, why not girls, baby! Why not!”

That moment speaks to a bigger theme in their family — confidence, individuality and letting kids dream big on their own terms.

Ciara and Russell Wilson continue giving back to Atlanta

Beyond those moments, Ciara and Russell are also making an impact in their community. As REVOLT previously reported, the couple donated $500,000 through their Why Not You Foundation to support food access efforts across Atlanta. The contribution was expected to help provide more than one million meals, supporting organizations like the Atlanta Community Food Bank and Southwest ATL Cares. The initiative reflects their ongoing focus on uplifting families and creating opportunities for the next generation — the same energy they’re pouring into their own children’s futures.

Between touchdown dreams and real-world impact, it’s clear that the Wilsons are building something bigger than just a legacy in sports.