Key Takeaways

Wilson was benched after three games as the Giants turned to rookie Jaxson Dart.

He says he won’t request a trade and plans to support the team from the sidelines.

Wilson cited a hospital visit as a reminder to stay grounded and lead with perspective.

Russell Wilson addressed reporters on Wednesday (Sept. 24) after being benched in favor of rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, confirming that he will remain committed to the New York Giants. The 36-year-old veteran made it clear that he will not ask for a trade or release and intends to support Dart while preparing for future opportunities.

Wilson signed with the Giants this past offseason as a bridge quarterback but started only three games before the change was made. New York opened the season 0-3, and Wilson’s performances were inconsistent. In Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys, he threw for 450 yards and three touchdowns, including a 48-yard score to rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers with 25 seconds left. However, that outing was sandwiched between losses to the Washington Commanders and Kansas City Chiefs in which Wilson completed 35 of 69 passes for 328 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions.

As CBS reported, the reaction at MetLife Stadium included boos and chants of “We Want Dart,” signaling fan demand to see the team’s first-round draft pick. Giants head coach Brian Daboll made the switch this week in what was described as a pivotal decision for both him and general manager Joe Schoen. The Giants are 1-14 in their last 15 games dating back to the 2024 season, adding pressure to the front office’s decision-making.

Russell Wilson emphasizes leadership role after benching

Wilson noted that he will continue to contribute as a leader in the locker room and support his younger teammate. “I’m not done. I’ve got so much belief in myself and know what I can be capable of,” he said. He also pointed to perspective gained from a recent children’s hospital visit, noting the importance of responding positively to adversity.

Wilson stated that he loves the organization, values his teammates, and has no plans to leave. “I want to be here. I love this organization. I love the guys in the locker room. I’m not giving up on us in this season,” he said.