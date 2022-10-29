Image Image Credit Jeff Kravitz/Contributor via Getty Images, Michael Caulfield Archive/Contributor via Getty Images and Bennett Raglin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Chris Brown, Prince and Michael K. Williams Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

When it comes to award shows, the BET Awards are unmatched in how they preserve legacy through live music. Over the years, the annual ceremony transformed from a straightforward celebration of Black excellence to a stage where cultural moments are both born and reborn. Tribute performances have become the soul of the show, and giving flowers to legends reminds viewers why certain individuals earned icon status in the first place.

From a gut-wrenching nod to a fallen star to a multi-generational salute, these celebrations always deliver emotion, surprise guests and a powerful connection to history. The BET stage has seen everything from gospel tears to dancehall chaos, from subtle reverence to pyrotechnic praise. No matter the genre or generation, tribute performances solidify the fact that music is both memory and momentum — a soundtrack for the past that fuels the future.

Here are 13 unforgettable BET Awards tributes that raised the bar and brought the audience to their feet — or their knees.

1. Chris Brown honors Michael Jackson (2010)

On the one-year anniversary of Michael Jackson’s death, Chris Brown took the stage for what became one of the most emotional tributes in BET Awards history. Dancing through some of MJ’s most iconic choreography, Brown capped off the performance with a tear-filled rendition of “Man in the Mirror.” His voice cracked. He fell to his knees. The audience cried with him. It was both a eulogy for the King of Pop and a public reckoning for Brown, whose own career was in the midst of controversy.

2. Yolanda Adams serenades Anita Baker (2018)

When Yolanda Adams sang “You Bring Me Joy” to Anita Baker during the 2018 ceremony, she both covered the song and transcended it. Baker, seated in the audience, was visibly moved to tears as Adams belted the 1986 ballad with gospel intensity. The moment felt sacred, like a musical laying of hands from one vocal titan to another. It was a reminder that while tributes are often about absence, they can also be about presence — and presence like Adams’ can shake a theater.

3. Prince, India.Arie and more pay tribute to Chaka Khan (2006)

In one of the most star-studded tributes ever assembled, Chaka Khan was honored by Prince, Yolanda Adams, India.Arie and Stevie Wonder in 2006. Renditions of “Sweet Thing,” “Tell Me Something Good,” and more make for a masterclass medley, with each legend adding their unique touch. Of course, the woman of honor had to jump in for a soul-stirring performance of “Through The Fire.” It was a celebration of funk, soul and the divine energy Chaka brought to both. When legends honor legends, it hits different.

4. Swizz Beatz, The Lox & Method Man Celebrate DMX (2021)

Few artists embodied raw emotion like DMX, so his 2021 tribute (which can be watched in some of its glory here) needed to be just as unfiltered. Swizz Beatz led the charge, bringing out The LOX, Method Man, and even actor Michael K. Williams to perform a medley of X’s classics. With gritty visuals and thunderous delivery, the tribute was nothing short of emotionally charged. The performance gave fans a chance to mourn and celebrate the late rapper in a way that felt personal and powerful.

5. Usher’s star-studded Lifetime Achievement tribute (2024)

Usher’s 2024 Lifetime Achievement tribute was less a performance and more a full-on production. Childish Gambino, Summer Walker, Tinashe, Coco Jones and more performed a high-energy medley of Usher’s biggest hits, from “Nice & Slow” to “Yeah!” Each artist took on a different era, showcasing the range and legacy of one of R&B’s true architects. The highlight? Usher’s own moving speech, where he humbly questioned if it was “too early” for a Lifetime Achievement nod — even though the tribute proved it was right on time.

6. Marsha Ambrosius, John Legend and DJ Khaled pay homage to Nipsey Hussle (2019)

Mere months after Nipsey Hussle’s tragic death, BET offered a tribute that struck a chord across generations. Marsha Ambrosius opened with “Real Big,” YG followed with “Last Time That I Checc’d,” and John Legend and DJ Khaled capped it with the uplifting “Higher.” It was just as much a therapy session as it was a powerful performance. The emotions in the room were tangible, especially as Nipsey’s face loomed over the stage. The tribute secured his legacy as more than a rapper — he was a cultural blueprint.

7. BET celebrates Prince after his death (2016)

When Prince passed in 2016, BET didn’t settle for a single act — they curated an ensemble tribute that ran through the artist’s many musical dimensions. Performers like Erykah Badu, Bilal, Jennifer Hudson, and Sheila E. brought different flavors of funk, soul, and drama to the stage. Janelle Monáe’s gender-bending flair, Stevie Wonder’s keyboard wizardry, and The Roots’ instrumentation created an immersive homage. If one could have guessed, Prince would have approved — and probably jumped in himself.

8. Wayne Brady channels Little Richard (2020)

There was admittedly some skepticism when Wayne Brady was tapped to honor Little Richard in 2020 (a year heavily marred by the COVID pandemic), but he shut down the doubt with a show-stopping set that channeled the late icon’s energy and flair. Leaping atop a piano and tearing through “Tutti Frutti,” “Lucille,” and “Good Golly, Miss Molly,” Brady reminded viewers that Little Richard was the architect of rock & roll and deserved nothing less than pure, unfiltered showmanship.

9. New Edition gets the biopic/tribute combo (2017)

Only BET could pull off a tribute where the legends and the actors who played them in a miniseries performed together — and that’s exactly what happened in 2017. As New Edition received their Lifetime Achievement Award, both the original group and the cast of The New Edition Story delivered a medley of hits. From “Candy Girl” to “If It Isn’t Love,” the tribute was a nostalgic joyride that gave fans double the dose of swagger and harmony.

10. Queen Latifah receives her flowers (2021)

When Queen Latifah received her Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021, the tribute was nothing short of flashy and fly. Rapsody, Monie Love, MC Lyte and Lil’ Kim hit the stage to celebrate Latifah’s groundbreaking impact on Hip Hop and culture. It was a rare all-women tribute that reinforced Latifah’s legacy as a boundary-breaker. With style, bars and sisterhood front and center, the performance spoke volumes without needing fireworks.

11. Busta Rhymes’ dancehall-infused celebration (2023)

In 2023, Busta Rhymes proved he didn’t necessarily need anyone to tribute him — he could do it himself. After a heartfelt speech that touched on fatherhood, perseverance and legacy, Busta (along with a few friends, of course) ripped through a career-spanning medley that included “Scenario,” “I Know What You Want,” and “Look At Me Now.” Then came the surprise: A full-on dancehall section featuring Dexta Daps, Spice and Skillibeng. The performance was wild, joyous and unapologetically Caribbean — just like Busta.

12. Whitney Houston gets a vocal masterclass in her honor (2012)

Not long after Whitney Houston’s passing, the 2012 BET Awards delivered a stirring tribute that doubled as a vocal showcase. Mariah Carey opened with heartfelt reflections about their friendship, setting the emotional tone for what followed. Brandy, Monica and Chaka Khan took the stage with powerhouse renditions of Whitney’s biggest hits. But the moment that brought many to tears came when Cissy Houston, Whitney’s mother, sang “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

13. Janet Jackson gets the well-deserved superstar treatment (2015)

In 2015, the BET Awards handed Janet Jackson the Ultimate Icon Award — and brought out a squad of today’s hottest dancers to show why she earned it. Ciara, Jason Derulo and Tinashe reimagined iconic choreography from “Pleasure Principle,” “All for You,” and “Rhythm Nation,” bringing Janet’s blueprint to life in bold fashion. When Janet emerged to accept the award, she was beaming as the crowd, which included her parents, looked on.