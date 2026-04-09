Image Image Credit Mark Wilson / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Police tape surrounds a large area near the one room Amish school house where a man shot and killed five girls October 3, 2006 in Nickel Mines, Pennsylvania. According to officials a milk truck driver identified as Charles Carl Roberts IV entered the schoolhouse October 2, let the boys and adults go free, tied up the girls and shot them execution style before committing suicide. Five girls were killed and at least seven others injured. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

A shooting occurred near the Freedom Acres Ranch over the weekend, according to a video shared on the Black Farmland Owners Matter Instagram page.

The ranch owners say the incident comes amid ongoing issues they’ve faced and criticized local law enforcement’s response.

This situation adds to public claims of racial hostility tied to their land ownership.

Black ranchers Courtney “CW” Mallery and Nicole Mallery said a recent shooting near their rural Colorado property has left them shaken.

In a video shared Wednesday (April 8) on the Black Farmland Owners Matter Instagram page, Courtney revealed that a drive-by shooting occurred near their property over the weekend — which they suggest may be connected to the ongoing issues they’ve faced surrounding their Freedom Acres Ranch in El Paso County.

Alongside the clip, a caption detailed the emotional impact of the moment. “Shots were fired at our ranch. We are alive, but something inside us has been shaken in a way that cannot be put back easily. Freedom Acres Ranch is the place that was meant to be safe. The land we fought for, the space where we built life and purpose, has been violated,” the post read.

It continued, “They want us to lie in fear on our own land. We are carrying the weight of knowing that violence has found us and that it was allowed to happen by those who are sworn to protect and serve.” The caption directly called out local law enforcement, adding, “This did not come out of nowhere. This has been building. This has been ignored. This falls squarely on the shoulders of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and their refusal to protect us.”

The message also described the toll the situation has taken, stating, “We believe we are being pushed out. We believe there are efforts to remove us from land we have poured everything into. Mentally, we are exhausted. Physically, we are worn down. Financially, this is breaking us.”

A long history of tension on Freedom Acres Ranch

As previously reported by REVOLT, the Mallerys have long claimed they’ve been targeted by neighbors and local authorities since purchasing their 1,000-acre Freedom Acres Ranch in 2020. Back then, their situation gained national attention after family members detailed alleged harassment, including property damage, animal killings and threats that made daily life feel unsafe. At the time, a GoFundMe described their reality as “a gamble of life and death.”

Since then, the couple’s story has continued to unfold publicly. They’ve accused neighbors of trespassing, stalking and using racial slurs, while also alleging that local deputies failed to intervene or actively contributed to the hostility. Their legal battles added another layer. According to CBS News, in 2023, both Courtney and Nicole were arrested on felony stalking charges tied to disputes with a neighbor. Those charges were later dropped, with prosecutors unable to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Still, the tension never fully eased. In a recent interview with Capital B, Nicole reflected on the emotional toll, saying, “We came here to be safe from being flooded out, but to then try to flood us out through hate, it just makes me really frustrated and upset.”

According to Capital B, the Mallerys originally moved to Colorado after being displaced by Hurricane Harvey, hoping to create a space centered on food access and community. What started as backyard farming turned into a larger mission through Freedom Acres Ranch — one rooted in addressing gaps in the food system. Despite everything, they’ve continued that work of hosting visitors, educating youth and advocating for Black farmers.

But the latest shooting has deepened their concerns.

In the Instagram post, the message made clear the impact goes beyond fear: “Mentally, we are exhausted. Physically, we are worn down. Financially, this is breaking us. This is affecting our ability to run our business, to protect our animals, and to continue the work that matters not just to us, but to our community.” For now, the couple seems to be standing their ground — but the question remains how much longer they’ll have to fight just to feel safe on land they own.