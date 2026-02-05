Image Image Credit Craig Hudson For The Washington Post via Getty Images Image Alt Police vehicles are seen on U Street NW on August 15, 2025 in Washington, DC. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Officers in Westminster, Colorado, discovered three children hidden in a car trunk during a DUI traffic stop.

Bodycam footage captures the moment police opened the trunk and found the children inside.

The suspect was charged with DUI and child abuse, and the investigation is ongoing.

Bodycam footage released by the Westminster Police Department shows a disturbing moment during a DUI arrest when officers discovered three children hiding in the trunk of a car.

According to police, the incident happened during a traffic stop on Jan. 23 in Westminster, Colorado, after an officer observed a vehicle driving recklessly near City Center Drive and 93rd Avenue. The department shared the footage on Facebook, along with a detailed statement outlining what unfolded.

Police said the officer immediately smelled alcohol upon making contact with the driver, who denied drinking and initially agreed to take part in voluntary roadside maneuvers before changing his mind. In the footage, the officer can also be heard questioning the driver about the dangers of his actions. “You’re lucky you didn’t hit somebody ... Are you sure you didn’t drink any alcohol? Because I’ve got a smell of alcohol coming from the vehicle right now,” the officer said.

After the driver was placed in handcuffs, he made a startling confession. “So, you have three kids hiding in the trunk?” the officer asked in the footage. Moments later, officers opened the trunk and found three children lying inside. In the video, the officer can also be heard asking, “You didn’t think that would be a good idea to say something before?”

Police noted that temperatures at the time were at dangerous levels. “We’d like to point out it was also freezing temps outside during this stop,” the department said in its Facebook statement. “Luckily, the kids were unharmed.”

Several bottles of alcohol were also recovered from inside the vehicle, police said.

Charges filed and children released to family

The driver, who has not been publicly identified, was arrested on suspicion of DUI, reckless driving, failure to provide valid insurance, and three counts of child abuse. He was transported to Adams County Jail.

Child Protective Services was contacted, and the children were later released to family members, police said. “It’s important to note that all persons are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law,” the Westminster Police Department added in its statement.

Authorities have not said whether the children were related to the driver. The case remains under investigation.