On Thursday (Sept. 19), Billboard reported that the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame has added the late Frankie Beverly to its 2024 class of inductees. Beverly, who passed away earlier this month at the age of 77, made a massive impact in R&B as the frontman of Maze. The group scored several top 10 hits on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs chart, including two No. 1 singles.

Despite never receiving a Grammy nomination, Beverly and Maze were honored with several awards throughout their decadeslong career. These include lifetime achievement awards from BET and the NAACP, along with a “Living Legend” acknowledgment during TV One's Urban One Honors event this past February. The 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture also paid tribute to Beverly in July.

Other National R&B Hall of Fame inductees for 2024 include influential artists and industry figures like Jeffrey Osborne, Kenny Lattimore, Ginuwine, Regina Belle, Buddy Miles, Ken Hawkins, and the Boddie Recording Company. In addition to the main recipients, the ceremony will pay tribute to Leo's Casino alumni, including legendary artists such as Aretha Franklin, The Temptations, and The O'Jays. Notably, James Brown, Prince, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, and many more were inducted in previous years.

“This year’s remarkable group of inductees exemplifies the rich diversity and influence of R&B music,” said LaMont Robinson, founder of the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame Foundation, in a statement to Billboard. “We are excited to return the ceremony to Metro Cleveland and celebrate the enduring legacy of Leo’s Casino, a vital part of the city’s music history from the 1960s.”

The 2024 induction ceremony is scheduled for Oct. 6 at the Marriott Cleveland East in Warrensville Heights, OH. Tickets for the event are available at $35 and $50, with more information accessible through the organization's official website.