On Wednesday (Sept. 11), it was revealed that Frankie Beverly, the leader of the iconic R&B and soul outfit Maze, passed away at 77. His family shared the news in a statement on social media.

"Grieving the loss of a loved one is a deeply personal and emotional experience. During this time, as we are navigating feelings of sorrow, reflection, and remembrance, we kindly ask for privacy and understanding, allowing us the space to grieve in our own way," an Instagram message read. "This period is one of healing, and your respect for our need for solitude is appreciated as we honor the memory of our beloved Howard Stanley Beverly, known to the world as Frankie Beverly.

The statement continued, "He lived his life with pure soul as one would say, and for us, no one did it better. He lived for his music, family, and friends. Love one another as he would want that for us all."

Beverly, known for hits such as "Happy Feelings," "Golden Time of Day," "Joy and Pain," and the timeless breakup-turned-celebration anthem "Before I Let Go," completed a farewell tour earlier this year. The Philadelphia, PA talent performed in cities like Houston, TX; Atlanta, GA; Chicago, IL; and his hometown during the monthslong run. Beverly also graced the stage at the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture for the last big appearance of his career and was joined by former New Orleans Mayor Marc Morial, his band, and many others for a heartfelt tribute.

As REVOLT previously reported, the singer-producer was pleasantly surprised by Beyoncé's cover of "Before I Let Go," which was included on HOMECOMING: THE LIVE ALBUM. “She’s a great friend of mine, but I didn’t know she was going to do this,” he said about the Houston talent, whom he had known since she was a teenager. “When they played it, that’s when I heard the first draft of it, and I was blown away."

Our condolences go out to Frankie Beverly's family and loved ones.