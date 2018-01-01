Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Flo Milli Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

2024 REVOLT WORLD in Atlanta was an amazing celebration of Hip Hop, showcasing the latest trends in Black culture, tasty Black-owned food vendors, networking opportunities and more. Attendees heard from notable stars through music performances and empowering panel discussions. Whether looking to hear one of their favorite songs live or gain wisdom about a goal they wanted to accomplish, fans were in for a treat. During the “Women Are The Future” performance, artists put on an excellent show to close out the Day 1 festivities. The entertainers included some of the best female Hip Hop MCs in the game right now, such as BIA, Lady London, Coi Leray and Alabama-born rapper Flo Milli.

The "Conceited" hitmaker captivated the audience with her high-energy, upbeat songs and unapologetic lyrics. But this isn’t anything new for the talented creative; for quite a while now, Flo Milli has been working towards becoming a movement within the industry and is not letting up anytime soon.

Born Tamia Carter, the XXL Freshman Class alumna signed her recording contract with Justin Goldman’s ‘94 Sounds after going viral on TikTok for her 2018 “Beef FloMix” and 2019 “In The Party” singles. Since then, she has made her way to the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 with her song “Never Lose Me.” While her music career seems to have blown up in just a few years, Flo Milli has been aspiring to make it to the top for much longer. At 9 years old, the artist was inspired to write music and has not looked back since. When you start working towards your dreams from childhood, you have to have a lot of determination and focus to get to where you want to be.

Following your passions requires the necessary support to help guide you and remind you that your goals are possible. Flo Milli knows what it’s like to have the right people in her corner, and their positive influence has been integral to her climb in the industry.

“The best advice I’ve gotten is don’t make a plan B because that is not believing in your plan A,” the star shared. “That is what I have been sticking by throughout my career. If I had made a plan B, I feel like I would not have been putting my all into it. Honestly, as long as you have passion for what you do, do it. You are going to excel at it because of that passion. If you are doing something just because of money or to get by in life, you are not going to win because your heart's not in it.”

Stardom often comes with bumps in the road, which can impact one’s mental health. Having a supportive team of mentors is one thing, but after experiencing specific challenges, seeking professional help can also be crucial to get you back on track. Flo Milli believes that just because you are a celebrity does not mean you are invincible. So, if prioritizing your mental health means including therapy, then that decision could be essential for your holistic well-being.

“I think a lot of people think that, because of our status, we are not real people. But we are human, just like everyone else. So, one really good thing is having a therapist. We can get so caught up in making all these moves that we forget it is okay to talk to someone to help us when we are not feeling it. So, having a therapist helps because it is someone you trust who will keep things confidential and hold you accountable to get you through things. Outside of therapy, I practice self-care by getting massages, having spa days and going on vacation.”

Practicing self-care while working hard is the perfect balance for breaking through personal and professional barriers. While there’s no shame in grinding for the No. 1 spot, Flo Milli and other artists alike understand that you can’t become the best alone. It takes a group of trusted individuals who believe in your vision to push you to become better. If you can accomplish that, the only way is up from there.