Earlier today (June 26), NPR Music premiered their latest "Tiny Desk Concerts" episode with Flo Milli. Along with a band and background singers, the Alabama talent blessed listeners with renditions of "Conceited," "Bed Time," "In The Party," "Weak" and more.

Fans on social media soon reacted to the lively set with plenty of praise. "Flo Milli has always been such a sharp performer in terms of vocal projection," journalist Nicolas-Tyrell Scott wrote on Twitter. "For NPR, she far exceeded a lot of rappers’ ability to project and sound smooth across this set. We’ve spoken about her preparation for stardom during our two interviews. She’s always been ready." Twitter user @_thats_my_name_ added, "I know The Neptunes are still beefing, but someone needs to get them on the phone to produce an album for Flo Milli."

Back in March, The XXL Freshman alum liberated her latest body of work, Fine Ho, Stay, a 14-track offering with assists from Monaleo, SZA and Cardi B. The follow-up to the 2020 mixtape Ho, why is you here ? and 2022's You Still Here, Ho ? earned an impressive Billboard 200 placement and peaked within the Top 20 of the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. The album's lead single, "Never Lose Me," landed on a wealth of charts around the globe — including the Billboard Hot 100 — and earned a platinum certification.

As REVOLT previously reported, Milli spoke to Rolling Stone about her unwavering confidence as a recording artist. “Ever since I was younger, I’ve always been sure of myself,” she told the publication. “Even sometimes when I wasn’t, I still came off like I was. I always been a lit b**ch. Some people have that star quality, and people would try to make me feel like I shouldn’t have been shining like that. But all that did was make me stronger."

Check out some additional reactions to her “Tiny Desk Concerts” performance below.