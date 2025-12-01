Image Image Credit SolStock via Getty Images Image Alt Mother holding her newborn baby sitting on a sofa bonding with her. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Rep. Robin Kelly, a Democratic congresswoman from Illinois and longtime maternal health advocate, is pushing Congress to respond after a disturbing video showed a Black woman in Indiana being told to leave a hospital while she was in active labor — a decision that forced her to give birth in her truck minutes later.

Kelly announced the Women Expansion for Learning and Labor Safety Act, known as the WELLS Act, a new bill that would require hospitals to create a “Safe Discharge Labor Plan” before sending home any patient showing signs of labor. According to NBC News, that plan would include clinical justification for discharge, assessing travel distance and time, documenting patient understanding, and requiring racial bias training for health workers.

The legislation comes directly in response to what happened to Mercedes Wells, the mother of four whose story has reignited urgent conversations about how Black women are treated when seeking care. “Mercedes’s courage to speak out and push for change knows no bounds,” Kelly told NBC News. “Her bravery and advocacy will help other moms receive the care and treatment they deserve.”

The bill would also mandate racial bias training for healthcare workers — a step Kelly says is critical. “My bill aims to address systematic issues around maternal care, racial disparities, and hospital accountability,” she said. “It’s clear that what happened to Mercedes isn’t an isolated incident, nor is it the first time a Black woman’s pain has been ignored.”

Mercedes told the outlet that she arrived at Franciscan Health Crown Point hospital on Nov. 16 with contractions 10 minutes apart, remained there for about six hours, and never saw a doctor. She said a nurse examined her and later informed her she would be discharged. Mercedes recalled telling the nurse she felt close to giving birth, yet was still instructed to leave.

Her husband, Leon Wells, told ABC News that as they pulled away from the hospital, Mercedes said she couldn’t wait to reach another facility. Just eight minutes after getting into their truck, he delivered their baby on the side of the road — a moment he described as frightening and completely unexpected. "I was scared. I was terrified," Leon said, explaining how he had to deliver his daughter without any medical qualifications or training. "It was a very, very, very scary moment and by God's grace, he gave me the abilities to do what I had to do at the time," he continued.

Hospital fires employees involved in Mercedes Wells’ labor case

Franciscan Health Crown Point President and CEO Raymond Grady confirmed to PEOPLE in a statement on Nov. 21 that the doctor and nurse involved in the incident were fired. “The physician and the nurse directly involved with Mrs. Wells’ care are no longer employed by Franciscan,” he said.