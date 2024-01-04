Image Image Credit Moses Robinson / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Wanda Smith Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Atlanta radio host Wanda Smith has passed away at the age of 59. Her untimely death was announced Saturday (Oct. 12) during So So Def’s “So So R&B Experience” concert.

She publicly spoke of recovering from a colon infection in 2015 and a surgery to have an ovarian abscess removed in 2017, though, at this time, a cause of death has not been publicized.

Smith became a fixture in the city first as a comedian and then as a longstanding radio personality on V-103. She and co-host Frank Ski had morning airwaves on lock with their popular show from 1998 to 2013, and in 2018. Smith also shared co-hosting duties with Atlanta radio icon Ryan Cameron with their AM programming from 2013 to 2017, though her work with the station dates to 2006.

“Our hearts are weighing heavier today as we grieve the loss of our beloved Wanda Smith, someone who always made us smile and who was a big part of V-103 for years,” said Rick Caffey, V-103 senior vice president and market manager, in a released statement. He continued, “Wanda’s impact touched lives beyond making us laugh... Many times she championed efforts behind the scenes to make a difference in the lives of those who were without.”

The larger-than-life personality was also a comedy show host and actress who appeared in films such as Madea Goes to Jail, Madea’s Witness Protection and in 2023 she starred in The Drone That Saved Christmas. Across social platforms, Smith’s fans have shared posts honoring her legacy and impact, as well as defending her namesake amid resurfaced clips of her viral on-air spat with Katt Williams in 2018.

For instance, ESPN’s Elle Duncan wrote that “Wanda was exactly the person Atlanta radio fans knew her to be: hilarious, vivacious and entertaining. But I’ll mostly remember how she loved people back. How she’d pull them in [with] a Wanda hug and show compassion and kindness to strangers pouring their heart out [because] it felt natural to share. She truly embraced the responsibility of being a ‘community mom’ and her role in helping people, thru laughter or financial support.”

