From the iconic rhythms of "American Boy" to an impressive collection of unforgettable records, Estelle has firmly cemented her place in the music industry. With a career defined by genre-blending hits and a dedication to authenticity, she’s not only crafted a legacy of empowering anthems but has also expanded her reach into new territories, including her celebrated radio gig on Apple Music, “The Estelle Show,” where she champions rising talent and diverse voices.

More recently, Estelle returned with a new single, "Fire," ahead of her highly anticipated sixth studio album. The song showcases a fresh side of her artistry, offering a glimpse into the eclectic sounds and bold storytelling that will define her next chapter.

Read REVOLT’s exclusive conversation with the renowned entertainer below.

You shared with me this year at the “Divorce in the Black” after-party that you were so hesitant to push out the record “Thank You.” What caused the hesitation?

It just felt too real. I was going out with a guy at the time, and he was putting me through those blues. I didn't know the fullest state of it all. After the record came out and everything else came out from that relationship, the bigger lesson for me that I looked at was God is always looking out. The way everything happened, he actually encouraged me to sing the record and encouraged it because he was so concerned with me not losing the deal that I had.

It let me know where he was in my life and what he was there for. We had broken up during the interims of me recording that song, but the record had nothing to do with the breakup, but it became therapeutic. It also was a bit of me being more transparent with that side of my life because I just don't believe that the world needs to know the ins and outs of what me and my guy are doing.

What was it about your song “Fire” that felt like it was a perfect return single?

I wanted every song on this project to have a big meaning behind it. There are no fluff records on this project. This record focuses on the light in me and the woman in me instead of me healing or trying to figure it out. Every single song is like a tentpole, a stick, a moment in my life in the past six years, but all of it is to the light. Every single song is about looking for the light and asserting my light and standing in my light.

What’s a deep cut from your discography that you feel deserves more recognition, and why?

I always say “Back To Love” because being able to sing that out loud was a whole other thing. It was to all of my exes because I’m clear and I’m moving forward.

How has your understanding of love influenced your songwriting?

Before, I was very much like, “What can you do for me?” An A&R by the name of Drew Dixon shared with me to stop begging – she said we don’t beg men after hearing one of the records on Shine. I questioned her about it, and she said on this particular record, I was begging. There were a lot of “Baby, please choose me” or ... “Why am I not the one?” As I’ve gotten older, I started to check myself and wonder if I would stand outside in the rain with a boombox for myself? I began to write from that perspective (laughs). If we don’t vibrate on the same frequency, don’t speak to me. I now take a step back and look at what I’m saying and then put it into the world. It's enough begging, you know, it's enough of that.

I like that song “Mamushi” by Megan Thee Stallion. I want to give Megan Thee Stallion the biggest hug for being herself because whatever you had to work through to get to this realization, whether you are 100 percent there or clear, keep saying the words. They mean something to a new generation of women who don't have that chip in their tongue. Sometimes you just need someone to say, “This is how I feel.” In my time, we had Missy Elliott and Eve – we had people remind us we are that b**ch.

People have their opinions on women in today’s music. When you are consuming the art, what goes through your mind? Do you think there is a good balance?

Well, it’s all available – it’s all what people choose to talk about and wherever they are in their life that they gravitate to. Everyone from, like, Cleo Sol to André 3000, they play on frequencies and give us those frequencies that we need. We also have artists who are motivating us to get up and let’s get to it. It's just whatever you're going through is what you'll gravitate toward.

I don't have any real judgment. My favorite person who has that get up and get to it vibe is GloRilla. I f**king love her. Looking at a young Black woman who is dope in her own space and in her own right and just is unapologetic about everything she says is beautiful. She’s learning as she goes and it’s very smart.

Reflecting on your journey, what moment stands out as a defining turning point in your life?

I have a few that I’ll be saving for my book that I’m working on -- but one, I would say, is the moment I won a Grammy on the carpet and showing my reaction in real time. My family and friends at home were able to see it. I was so happy at that moment. That was a defining moment because I kept telling people I was going to win a Grammy, and they got to see it happen live and I did it. That’s all God right there. It was a realization for me to stay on my path, stay true to myself, and believe in it. Don't allow perspectives to throw you off.

If you could have a conversation with one of your songs as if it were a person, what would you ask?

This is such a good question. This is interesting. I have a song called “Lights Out” and I would say, “You’re describing all these innuendos, but say the s**t with your chest” (laughs) ... “What are you trying to say and do? Just be bold about it. Be more fiery, tap into your Aries and your Leo north node right now, and tell that man what you need” (laughs).