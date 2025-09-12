Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ty Dolla $ign at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, New York. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

For what feels like forever, Ty Dolla $ign has been one of R&B and Hip Hop’s most reliable collaborators. He’s the secret weapon whose voice and pen elevated songs for Fifth Harmony, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, SZA, and beyond. Currently, the Los Angeles native is readying the masses for TYCOON, his first solo album in five years. The 15-track project, featuring Leon Thomas, Chlöe, and the single “ALL IN,” signals a bold return to form for the Grammy-nominated artist.

The album’s rollout — from its stark black-and-white trailer to its themes of greed, indulgence, and power — hints at Ty’s most ambitious statement yet. After years of high-profile collaborations, including Cheers to the Best Memories with dvsn and the VULTURES albums alongside Kanye West, TYCOON is set to remind fans that Ty Dolla still commands the stage on his own. With his distinctive blend of raspy soul, West Coast swagger, and multi-instrumental finesse, Ty promises growth, musicality, and a body of work that’s “better than anything that’s coming out.”

Before his next takeover officially kicks off, here’s a playlist of Ty Dolla $ign essentials to revisit. Rediscover why he remains one of music’s most versatile voices.

1. Or Nah (Remix)

Released on Beach House EP with Wiz Khalifa and Mustard, “Or Nah” surged again months later via The Weeknd’s official remix. The track, which contained a flip of Trillville’s “Some Cut” squeaks courtesy of Mustard and Mike Free, peaked at No. 48 on the Hot 100 and went multi-platinum.

2. CARNIVAL

As ¥$ with Kanye West, Ty corraled Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti over a mosh-pit banger and terrace-chant hook (recorded by Inter ultras). Built on Ye’s “Hell of a Life” lineage, it became Ty’s second Hot 100 No. 1 — an arena-sized flex.

3. Paranoid

Ty’s Mustard-produced breakout and first single from Beach House EP. Originally with Joe Moses, the single version swapped in B.o.B. Over snap-and-synth bounce, Ty crooned about getting caught juggling lovers. It peaked at No. 29 on the Hot 100 and earned double-platinum status.

4. Blasé

A hedonistic anthem from Free TC, Ty linked with Future and Rae Sremmurd over DJ Spinz’s snapping beat. Packed with Maseratis, bottles, and bombast, it became a club staple, peaking on Billboard’s R&B/Hip Hop charts and inspiring multiple star-stacked remixes.

5. Wavy

A bonus track from Free TC, this Mustard and Twice as Nice production paired Ty with Joe Moses for a sleek West Coast flex. Though it barely charted, the single exploded on streaming, fueled by dance choreography virality, and later earned platinum status.

6. Saved

On Free TC, Ty joined Bay Area legend E-40 for a tongue-in-cheek trap anthem produced by Mustard and Twice as Nice. Built around the hook “I ain’t gonna save her,” the single climbed to No. 81 on the Hot 100 and earned platinum certification.

7. Purple Emoji

Ty teamed with J. Cole on this soulful MXXWLL-produced single, built on a Take 6 sample. The introspective track reflected on love, loyalty, and growth, marking their first collaboration. It served as the lead single ahead of Featuring Ty Dolla $ign.

8. Ego Death

Ty united Ye, FKA twigs, Skrillex, and serpentwithfeet for a house-driven standout from Featuring Ty Dolla $ign. Sampling Ultra Naté and Queen Latifah, the genre-bending track explored ego loss, drew praise for its ambition, and charted internationally despite only bubbling under the Hot 100.

9. Pineapple

A playful cut from the Beach House 3 deluxe, Ty linked with Gucci Mane and Quavo over CashMoneyAP and Hitmaka’s production. Though it only bubbled under the Hot 100, the gold-certified single became a fan favorite thanks to its quirky, dance-filled video.

10. Zaddy

From Ty’s Campaign mixtape, this Frank Dukes and Jahaan Sweet-produced single popularized the slang term as a swagger anthem. The album version featured Keke Palmer and Jay 305, though they don’t appear in the sleek, Tokyo-shot Ex Machina-inspired video.

11. Love U Better

Leading off Beach House 3, Ty linked with Lil Wayne and The-Dream on this electro-R&B single produced by Mustard and Twice as Nice. Sampling Mary J. Blige’s “I Can Love You,” the gold-certified track arrived with a Hollywood Hills video featuring cameos from YG, Jeremih, Jhené Aiko, Big Sean, and more.

12. Ex

The third single from Beach House 3, Ty linked with YG over BongoByTheWay and Hitmaka’s smooth production, sampling 112’s “Only You (Remix).” The gold-certified cut found Ty texting his main while reconnecting with an old flame, paired with a classic lowrider-filled video.

13. Irie

A standout from Beach House 2, Ty linked with Wiz Khalifa over DJ Spinz’s hazy production. With verses about women, kush, and luxury fits, the track embodied Ty’s carefree West Coast ethos and Taylor Gang camaraderie, cementing his mixtape-era buzz.

14. Campaign

The title track of Ty’s Campaign mixtape, this D.R.U.G.S.-produced single connected him with Future for a politically charged trap flex. Released in the heat of election season, the booming cut set the tone for the project and later received a Charlie Heat remix.

15. Clout

Featured on the Beach House 3 deluxe, Ty teamed with 21 Savage for a flex-heavy anthem about status and influence. Produced by Hitmaka, Smash David, and Rekless, the track blended booming trap energy with Ty’s melodic swagger, earning attention as one of the project’s standout late additions.