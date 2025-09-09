Image Image Credit Astrida Valigorsky/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt 21 Savage performs at Dreamville Fest in Raleigh, North Carolina Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Part 1 set the tone with a tight blend of chart moments, street heaters, and cult cuts. Part 2 keeps that same mission and turns the screws a little more. We’re zeroing in on features where 21 Savage tightens the record and shifts the temperature without crowding the beat. He picks his words like punches, lets the drums breathe, then drops one line the crowd repeats. No filler and no wasted motion; just timing, pressure, and an ad-lib that stamps the song.

The filter does not change, as variables like bar quality, pocket control, and energy swing all have an impact on the tracks mentioned. These are verses that sharpen a hook, flip momentum in the middle of a track, or pull the spotlight from a co-star with calm menace. The mix still spans major collaborations, regional anthems, and cult favorites because his voice cuts through all of them the same way. Think clean-up moments that close the door, ice-cold tags that raise the stakes, and quotables that stick after the beat fades. Turn it up and tap in.

1. Pull Up N Wreck – Big Sean and Metro Boomin feat. 21 Savage

Notable bars: “I ain’t takin’ disrespect, lil’ n**ga, put a couple holes in your neck, lil’ n**ga, f**k a diss song, get you stretched, lil’ n**ga, got a shoestring ‘round my TEC, lil’ n**ga...”

2. hibachi – Roddy Ricch feat. 21 Savage and Kodak Black

Notable bars: “Savage own his masters, ain’t no shackles on my feet, know they takin’ pictures tryna calculate a G, I got tunnel vision, need binoculars to see, took her to hibachi, all she wanted was my meat...”

3. Don’t Play That – King Von feat. 21 Savage

Notable bars: “She fell in love with a stepper, I caught her playin’ with my Js, I fell in love with the gun smoke, she caught me playin’ with my K...”

4. War Bout It – Lil Durk feat. 21 Savage

Notable bars: “If you catch a murder, n**ga, keep it to yourself, he think he a boxer, now he fightin’ for his breath, I don’t care who done seen me, ask my lawyer, I wasn’t there, I know a hood b**ch who’ll drop your addy for some hair...”

5. thought i was playing – Gunna feat. 21 Savage

Notable bars: “Summertime killin’ in Air Force 1s, when it get to winter, I’m steppin’ in Timbs, I call the Draco ‘Floyd,’ give him a uppercut, we hit that boy in the chin...”

6. Opp Stoppa (Remix) – YBN Nahmir feat. 21 Savage

Notable bars: “My watch 10 bricks, Rolling Loud Miami, I pulled up with 10 sticks, b**ch, smell my fragrance, you can’t tell me I ain’t rich, Big 4L, I ain’t shakin’ no hand with no snitch...”

7. Undefeated – A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie feat. 21 Savage

Notable bars: “F**k yo n**ga, he a bum, strippers picking up the crumbs, 100s in my pocket, you would think that I had beef with ones...”

8. The Race (Remix) – Tay-K feat. 21 Savage and Young Nudy

Notable bars: “My street cred platinum, ain’t nothin’ fake, pulled up to the Slut Walk with a K, you a internet gangster, I’m a ape, Young Savage, Zone 6, EA...”

9. Murder (Remix) – YoungBoy Never Broke Again feat. 21 Savage

Notable bars: “Red light, I got four young n**gas with me sticked up, 100 round drum, we gon’ leave ‘em at the red light, got the VVSs dripping, lil n**ga tried to reach and all he seen was a motherf**king red light, now they scared right...”

10. Balenciaga – Lil Keed feat. 21 Savage

Notable bars: “Dropped my first mixtape and bought a 'vette, bought a ‘85 Cutlass off of crack, Balenciaga with Chanel, I mismatched, I’m Slaughter Gang, don’t get stabbed in your back...”

11. I Be On – YG feat. 21 Savage

Notable bars: “I can’t let a n**ga do me like Ja Rule, I ain’t even really f**kin’ with these rap dudes, I’m with YG, f**kin’ with the Pirus, f**k a n**ga’s baby mama in my house shoes (say what?)”

12. Migo Gang x Slaughter Gang Music – Rich The Kid feat. Migos, ManMan Savag, and 21 Savage

Notable bars: “21, hold the pot with my left arm, catching plays like Brett Favre, you a goldfish and I’m a f**king shark, whip the pot, n**ga, whip it hard, AK make a nigga hit the Quan...”

13. Offended – Meek Mill feat. Young Thug and 21 Savage

Notable bars: “You don't want no problem, so keep it that 'fore you get your man murdered, hitters in the van lurkin’, I put bread on the beef, turn it to a hamburger...”

14. GBP – Central Cee feat. 21 Savage

Notable bars: “Latex gloves, I’m on a drill, watch ‘em fall, Jack and Jill, up on the opps, seven to nil, Premier League, I’m in the field, two things that you’ll never see is me run from an opp or a b**ch in my will...”

15. Outfit – Lil Baby feat. 21 Savage

Notable bars: “Super Saiyan from the back, I Goku, she a rachet-a** b**ch, put her on Zeus, I’m a player, I’ll run through the whole crew, brought Drac’ with me and it know kung fu...”