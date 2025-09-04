Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Pras Michel attends Gold Bar in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

When conversations about the Fugees come up, Prakazrel “Pras” Michel often gets unfairly dismissed as the “silent” member next to Lauryn Hill’s razor-sharp lyricism and Wyclef Jean’s larger-than-life versatility. That narrative has followed him for decades — so much so that, in the midst of a highly publicized disagreement, Wyclef even took a jab at his former bandmate. During a concert, Clef altered the lyrics of his song “President” to say Pras “only kicked eight bars in the Fugees.” Quite simply, that oversimplified a career that is far richer than the caricature suggested.

Pras was foundational to the Fugees’ global takeover, rapping or co-writing on a wealth of classics. Beyond group efforts, his solo records proved he could command a track with his distinct cadence and presence. Just as important, Pras is a bonafide producer, with credits ranging from Redman and Method Man’s “Do What Ya Feel” to Queen Latifah’s “Paper” and even pop hits like 98 Degrees’ “Fly With Me.” His artistry stretches into film too, with acting roles (Turn It Up, Higher Ed) and powerful documentaries like Skid Row and Sweet Micky for President.

Avoiding the most obvious “Ghetto Supastar (That Is What You Are),” this list highlights nine cuts that show why it’s long past time to stop sleeping on Pras.

1. Zealots - Fugees

On The Score, Pras not only co-produced this standout but also delivered one of his sharpest verses. His bars weaved cinematic imagery, from Mussolini references to horror-film terror, proving he was far more than a background voice. He was shaping the Fugees’ sound and message.

2. We Trying to Stay Alive - Wyclef Jean feat. Refugee Camp All-Stars

Yes, Pras’ contribution here is short, but that’s the irony: in just a handful of bars, he flexes charisma and cool-headed wit while also co-producing one of The Carnival’s biggest singles. Proof that “8 bars” was never a weakness — it was impact.

3. Illusion - Destiny’s Child feat. Pras and Wyclef Jean

Pras slid into this early Destiny’s Child cut with smooth flexes about wealth, style, and power moves. Beyond his verse, he co-produced alongside Wyclef and Jerry “Wonda” Duplessis, proving he could craft crossover moments and thrive outside Hip Hop circles without losing his Refugee edge.

4. Avenues - Pras feat. Ky-Mani Marley

Pras flipped Eddy Grant’s “Electric Avenue” into a Refugee Camp anthem, producing and leading one of his most memorable singles. Appearing on the Money Talks soundtrack and later Ghetto Supastar, his gritty verses and Ky-Mani Marley’s hook showed Pras essentially crafting crossover hits on his own terms.

5. What ‘Cha Wanna Do - Pras feat. The Product G&B and Marie “Free” Wright

Produced and led by Pras, this single paired him with The Product G&B and Marie “Free” Wright for a reflective but still club-ready anthem. His verses mixed survival with sharp imagery and showed he could hold down an entire track without leaning on his Fugees peers.

6. Allies - Poor Righteous Teachers feat. Fugees

Linking the Refugee Camp with Poor Righteous Teachers, “Allies” gave Pras space to spit militant rhymes about Babylon, survival, and spiritual warfare. His verses cut through the heavy cypher and merged into a hardcore conscious rap lane, all while holding weight alongside Wise Intelligent and Lauryn Hill.

7. Wha’ What Wha’ What - Pras feat. Philly’s Most Wanted and The Product G&B

On Ghetto Supastar, Pras delivered this high-octane track with Philly’s Most Wanted and The Product G&B. As both rapper and producer, he commanded the chaos by firing off sharp threats and gritty imagery over a pounding beat that cemented his voice in late-’90s Hip Hop.

8. Nappy Heads (and its remix) - Fugees

On the original “Nappy Heads,” Pras already stamped his presence with steady verses and co-production. But the Salaam Remi remix took things to another level by allowing Pras the opportunity to further flex his cadence, sharpen his imagery, and prove his voice was essential to the Fugees’ identity.

9. How Many Mics - Fugees

This opening blast from The Score set the tone for the album’s lyrical firepower. Pras stepped in with heavy one-liners on the closing verse, mixing cultural references with vivid imagery. His contribution added muscle to one of the Fugees’ rawest tracks.