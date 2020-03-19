Image Image Credit Screenshot from “Temporary” video Image Alt Eminem and Hailie Jade Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

51-year-old rap icon Eminem is preparing for a new role in life: Grandfather. The announcement came through his latest music video for the Skylar Grey-assisted “Temporary,” which was released on Thursday (Oct. 3). The clip mainly featured a collection of heartwarming home videos of his daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers (or Hailie Jade Scott, depending on reports), ranging from throwbacks of her as a child to her highly publicized wedding to Evan McClintock.

In a touching moment toward the video's end, Hailie surprised her father with the news of her pregnancy by presenting him with a “Grandpa” jersey and a sonogram image. She later made a more formal announcement about the beautiful milestone on Instagram.

As REVOLT previously reported, Hailie Jade and McClintock's journey together began at Michigan State University in 2016. In an interview on his now-wife's podcast, McClintock revealed how he received Slim Shady's blessing before jumping the broom. “I saw your dad go downstairs, and I'm like, ‘I gotta do it right now, or I'm not doing it today, and I'm gonna have to schedule another time,’” he recalled. “So I just followed him downstairs, and, thankfully, he was just down there getting your cake and made it happen.”

The pregnancy announcement marks a significant milestone for the family, particularly for Eminem, who has always been protective and supportive of his daughter. In a 2020 interview on “Hotboxin' With Mike Tyson,” the rapper already expressed his pride in Hailie and his approval of her relationship, though at the time he noted she had “no babies, just a boyfriend.”

“Temporary” was taken from Eminem's 12th studio LP, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), which – including the Expanded Mourner's Edition – contained 23 songs and additional contributions from JID, Big Sean, Dem Jointz, Ez Mil, Jelly Roll, BabyTron, and more. The project became the Detroit star's 11th Billboard 200 No. 1, which tied him with Barbra Streisand, Kanye West, and Bruce Springsteen for the fifth highest number of albums to achieve said feat.