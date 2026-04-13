Image Image Credit Dana Edelson / NBC / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rapper Proof and Eminem during the "Audition for Eminem" skit on May 11, 2002 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Eminem marked the 20th anniversary of Proof’s death with a personal Instagram message calling him his “best friend.”

The rapper credited Proof with believing in him early on and helping build his confidence in Detroit’s Hip Hop scene.

Two decades later, Proof’s influence continues through D12, upcoming music and the impact he left on those closest to him.

Eminem is honoring one of the most important people in his life — not just as an artist, but as a friend who helped shape his world.

On Saturday (April 11), the Detroit rapper marked the 20th anniversary of DeShaun “Proof” Holton’s death with a message that felt as personal as it was reflective, offering fans a rare look into the bond that existed long before the fame.

Proof wasn’t just in Eminem’s circle — he helped shape it. As Em’s right-hand man in the Hip Hop scene, he co-signed him early and stood by his side, even as a hype man. In his Instagram tribute, the “Love the Way You Lie" hitmaker made it clear that their connection ran deeper than music. He opened by writing, “Doody, can’t believe it’s been 20 years since you’ve been gone!” before admitting that “Not a day goes by that I don’t think about you in some way, shape or form.”

He also made it clear just how much that friendship meant, stating, “You were and are still truly one of the greatest friends I ever had in my entire life and I thank God every day that he put us in each other’s lives. I feel like that happened for a reason.” The 53-year-old went on to credit Proof for helping build his confidence during a time when he was still finding his voice. Reflecting on their early days, he recalled, “Ever since the day I met you sitting on the steps of Osborne when I was handing out flyers and we rapped for each other and instantly bonded that day and never looked back!!” That moment, according to Eminem, changed everything.

More than anything, he emphasized how Proof’s belief in him carried weight. “Your credibility was enough to open people’s minds to not judge me until they heard me,” he shared. He closed the message with a line that summed up their lifelong connection: “I love you, doody. You will always be my best friend, no matter how much time passes and I will never forget you as long as I live!!! Until we meet again, my friend. I love you, doody!!! Love, doody.”

Remembering Proof’s legacy and impact

Proof was a key figure in Detroit rap and a core member of D12 alongside Eminem, Bizarre, Kon Artis, Swifty McVay and Kuniva. Beyond the group, he built a reputation through collectives like 5 Elementz and Promatic.

According to reports, his life was cut short on April 11, 2006, after an altercation at the C.C.C. nightclub on Detroit’s east side. The situation allegedly escalated from a dispute during a game of pool into gunfire, leaving Proof dead at 32. The loss shook the Hip Hop community. Nearly 2,000 people reportedly attended his funeral days later, including 50 Cent and Dr. Dre.

Two decades later, that impact is still being felt. Eminem’s longtime manager, Paul Rosenberg, also shared a message on Instagram, calling this time of year “definitely not my favorite” and noting how “difficult” it remains. D12 is continuing to keep Proof’s voice alive as well. The group recently confirmed that their upcoming project, D12 Forever, will include previously unheard material from the late rapper. In a post, they wrote, “Proof's spirit, his words, and his impact will remain eternal.”

For Eminem, though, legacy isn’t just about music — it’s about the friend who helped him believe in himself when it mattered most.