Image Image Credit Jamie McCarthy / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Ellie the Elephant attends The Asian American Foundation's (TAAF) AAPI Heritage Month Awards Dinner 2026 at Javits Center on May 14, 2026 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Ellie the Elephant leveraged viral moments and a distinctive personality to influence public perception of WNBA mascots.

The increasing prominence of mascots like Violet, Dez, Dot, Skye, and newcomer Rose illustrates Ellie’s impact across the league.

Ellie’s perspective emphasizes a shift in mascot culture, as her example inspires new WNBA mascot talent.

Ellie the Elephant knows the mascot game looks a little different these days — and she’s taking a moment to appreciate how far it has come.

On Monday (Aug. 24), the New York Liberty’s beloved star shared a reflective message on X about her mission to push mascots beyond the sidelines and into a bigger spotlight. “So here’s my take. When I started out, mascots were mostly seen as corky and jockey and weren’t mainstream beyond sports. I wanted to CHANGE that. So seeing the fruits of extremely HARD work, consistency, creativity, innovation and proof of concept gives me gratitude. #EllieVation,” she wrote.

Since arriving in 2021, Ellie has built a personality that stretches well beyond Liberty games. Her dancing, fashion, humor and larger-than-life attitude have helped turn the character into an attraction of her own. Whether she’s working the sidelines, hitting viral routines, performing with celebrities or even stepping onto red carpets — because, at this point, she’s a celebrity herself — Ellie knows how to command attention.

And now, she’s far from the only WNBA mascot getting people talking.

Who is Rose the Glitter-Breathing Dragon, the WNBA’s newest mascot?

Names like the Golden State Valkyries’ Violet the Raven, Toronto Tempo’s Dez the Snapping Turtle and Dot the Arctic Hare, and Chicago Sky’s Skye the Lioness are part of a growing mascot conversation across the league. The newest addition, Portland Fire’s Rose the Glitter-Breathing Dragon, is already making an entrance.

Rose debuted on Sunday (Aug. 23) during the Fire’s game against the Washington Mystics. The pink-scaled dragon arrived in a white jersey and bright pink Nikes, giving the expansion franchise a mascot built around Portland’s Rose City identity. Her official X account introduced her simply as "your favorite baddie."

The timing makes Ellie’s reflection even more fitting. As more mascots develop distinct names, looks and personalities, fans have credited the Liberty favorite with helping raise expectations for what the role can be. One tweet summed up her influence by declaring there is no Violet, Dez, Dot, Skye or Rose “the way we know them without YOU #blueprint.”

Ellie's résumé certainly backs up the superstar talk. REVOLT previously rounded up 17 of her most viral moments, from performing alongside Ciara and dancing for Tyla to celebrating the Liberty’s 2024 WNBA championship. If you missed our look at Ellie’s best performances and viral moments, tune into that here.

Big Ellie wanted mascots to be seen differently. Five years later, she’s watching a new wave get its own shine.