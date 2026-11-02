Image Image Credit Jamie McCarthy / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Druski attends the 2026 Time100 Next Gala at Current at Chelsea Piers on October 29, 2026 in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Druski signed a multi-year Netflix deal, with “Collect & Praise” premiering in December.

The series adapts Druski’s viral megachurch pastor skit and co-stars Mike Epps.

Druski previously pitched streaming companies for years before funding his own YouTube shows, which will also make their way to Netflix.

If you love Druski’s hilarious skits but wish they lasted a little longer, we have some good news. On Monday (Nov. 2), the comedian announced that he inked a multi-year deal with Netflix, with their first offering, “Collect & Praise,” arriving on the streaming platform on Dec. 1.

The semi-scripted comedy series, based on his viral megachurch pastor skit that sparked plenty of controversy back in January, will mark the first time one of Druski’s skits has been adapted into a “longform television production,” according to Variety. Even better, Mike Epps will star opposite him as a deacon, with the two set to “scheme their way through scandal, chaos, and controversy,” as the logline notes.

Alongside the announcement, Druski gave fans a sneak peek at what's coming to Netflix. The nearly three-minute video follows him as he gives feedback on the prosthetics that help bring his viral skits to life, before heading to the set of his Joe parody, in which he previously portrayed the patriarch of the Jackson 5 family.

Elsewhere, we’re treated to cameos from Caleb Pressley and Bambi, the latter of whom many may recognize from Druski’s “Coulda Been Love” series. At the very end, we see the Maryland native walking down a hallway lined with some of his most iconic costumes before the teaser cuts to a title card revealing the release date. Take a look below.

What to expect from Druski’s multi-year partnership with Netflix

In addition to “Collect & Praise,” Netflix will also pick up “Coulda Been Love,” “Coulda Been Daddy,” “Coulda Been Records Auditions,” and Druski’s treasure trove of comedic skits, which have collectively amassed more than a billion views on YouTube. “I’ve built my platform by creating characters and comedy that resonate with people,” he shared in a press statement. "This partnership with Netflix will give me the resources to build on that comedy foundation and bring my work to a new global audience."

“It’s a tremendous opportunity for our team at 4Lifers Entertainment to expand our reach, develop original programming for the masses, and take our creativity to new heights,” Druski added.

“Druski has a gift for building characters that people can’t stop talking about,” John Derderian, Netflix’s head of Next Gen Content, said. “We want the best talent in the world to bring us their most ambitious work, reach new audiences and build their brands. ‘Collect & Praise’ is just the beginning, and we welcome Druski to Netflix.”

Image Image Credit Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Druski attends the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Druski previously spent “years and years” pitching Netflix, Amazon, and FX

Druski’s Netflix partnership is definitely a full-circle moment, especially since, as many may remember, he revealed on Steven Bartlett’s “The Diary Of A CEO” that he spent “years and years” pitching the streaming giant and several of its competitors, including Amazon and FX. Noting that it “wasn’t just one time” he approached the companies, the internet personality explained why he decided to take matters into his own hands and finance them himself.

“If I’m getting money from these companies and they’re paying me, instead of going and buying a car or another house — maybe nice jewelry and all this stuff — I’m going to invest in myself,” he told Bartlett. “I decided to just go... [with] all these show ideas that I had, I’m going to do it on YouTube and spend my own money to invest into it.”