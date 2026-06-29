Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Druski speaks onstage during the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Druski became the youngest host in BET Awards history and leaned fully into his internet-born comedy style.

His opening “Mega Church Pastors LOVE Money” parody, celebrity roasts and “Coulda Been Records” audition sketch shaped the night’s biggest laughs.

During the show, he honored Martin Lawrence, citing the veteran comedian as an influence.

Druski made sure his first time hosting the 2026 BET Awards looked nothing like anyone else's. Instead of playing it safe, the comedian packed Sunday's (June 28) ceremony with celebrity roasts, viral characters and surprise skits that reminded viewers exactly how he became one of the internet's biggest stars.

The night started with one of Druski's most recognizable characters. Descending from the ceiling dressed as his viral "Mega Church Pastors LOVE Money" persona, he floated over the audience before landing onstage alongside a choir to kick off the ceremony. His over-the-top sermon quickly became one of the night's standout moments as he welcomed viewers before joking about Tyler Perry, Stevie Wonder and Ray J’s net worth while asking celebrities to donate money. One of the biggest laughs came when he referenced Ray J's donation, joking that the check "was pending" before adding that it "bounced back."

Later in the show, the 31-year-old celebrated his current milestone. "Ya boy the youngest ever, youngest ever to host the BET Awards," he said as the crowd erupted in applause. "So… Bring out the Don Julio, man. Bring out the Don Julio. We gonna take a cheers to me. If you got a drink, let's take a glass, why not?"

He wasn't done poking fun at fellow celebrities either. When Ray J appeared later in the show, Druski revisited the singer's viral claim from earlier this year that he only had a few months to live because of his health, asking, "No seriously, Why'd you lie to us, man? We thought you were gonna be dead."

Another memorable exchange came courtesy of Keke Palmer, who jokingly interrupted the comedian mid-bit by grabbing the microphone. "You're doing too much. This should've been my gig! Why the hell would they have you host? This is the problem with BET!" she joked before smoothly introducing Cardi B's performance as the audience cheered.

Druski also brought his wildly popular "Coulda Been Records" universe to the show, turning the live broadcast into one of his signature mock auditions. The segment featured security stopping everyone from BBL gangstas to soulful white boys before Durand Bernarr sprinted onto the stage to audition with Tevin Campbell’s "Can We Talk." His performance was quickly cut short as part of the joke.

How did Druski honor Martin Lawrence and spoof JAY-Z at the 2026 BET Awards?

Elsewhere, the Atlanta by way of Maryland native spoofed one of the year's biggest Hip Hop moments by impersonating JAY-Z and recreating the rapper's viral Roots Picnic look. He also debuted "The Cypher," a sketch inspired by his online comedy that featured his "WhiteBoy That's Accepted By The Hood" character dropping beats before whispering the N-word.

Not everything was centered on jokes. The comedian paused to honor Martin Lawrence, inviting the legendary actor onstage and encouraging the audience to celebrate the comedian whose iconic characters helped inspire his own career. Druski even used the moment to ask for a movie role, only for Lawrence to playfully tell him no.

For Druski, whose career began after posting comedy videos online from his mother's house, the BET Awards served as another reminder of just how far his journey has come.