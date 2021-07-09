Image Image Credit Simone Joyner/Contributor via Getty Images and Joseph Okpako/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake, Dave, and Central Cee Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Drake’s connection to the U.K. runs deeper than borrowed slang or one-off festival appearances. As a product of Toronto (a city shaped by Caribbean influence and British cultural imports), he grew up tuned into the sounds coming out of London just as much as those from New York. That early exposure helped prime him for the cross-Atlantic synergy he’s explored throughout his career, from grime to drill to Afroswing and beyond.

While Drake often gets credited with bridging those scenes, it’s worth noting that other Canadians like Tre Mission were already laying groundwork overseas, quietly breaking into grime circles and collaborating with across-the-pond talent years before Drake would follow suit.

Drake’s respect for the U.K. has never been confined to the studio. From surprise performances with Section Boyz to his total takeover of the Wireless Festival, he’s made it a point to show up physically and culturally. Even solo outings like the “Behind Barz” freestyle for Link Up TV or his icy AXL Beats-produced cut “War” feel rooted in genuine admiration. Same goes for Skepta’s “Interlude” on More Life—a solo moment that carried serious weight.

We would be remiss not to bring up the 21 Savage twist: Drizzy’s Her Loss comrade spent years repping Atlanta before revealing his British origins, which technically makes him a major player in the overall story. It’s more of a fun aside than an entry, but it still fits the theme.

What follows is a selection of Drake’s most meaningful collaborations with U.K. artists — verses, hooks, and freestyles that helped bridge two of rap’s most influential worlds.

1. Only You Freestyle (with Headie One)

One of Drake’s boldest entries into U.K. drill, “Only You Freestyle” paired him with Tottenham’s Headie One over cold, minimalist production from M1OnTheBeat. Released as part of Headie’s EDNA, the track found Drake weaving Arabic phrases, North London slang, and icy threats into one long verse: “Chubbs might jam this yute for a chain, and give it to a sweet one, call that Maya Jama.” While some questioned his flow, Headie later called it “genius,” praising the unforced collaboration as one of the realest cross-Atlantic links in modern rap.

2. Get It Together (with Black Coffee and Jorja Smith)

Originally built from Black Coffee’s house classic “Superman,” this More Life standout introduced many global listeners to Jorja Smith’s airy, commanding vocals. While Drake only appeared on the chorus, the spotlight on the then-rising British singer was intentional — and effective. Produced by Stwo, Nineteen85, and 40, the track also featured a subtle interpolation of Burna Boy’s “More Life.” “Get It Together” became a low-key breakout moment for Smith, earning her international acclaim and helping to set the tone for Drake’s growing affinity for Black British R&B talent.

3. Too Much (with Sampha)

Featured on Nothing Was the Same, “Too Much” marked Drake’s first official collaboration with British singer-producer Sampha, who also co-produced the track with Nineteen85. The haunting chorus — “Don’t think about it too much” — pulled from Sampha’s song of the same name and anchored one of Drake’s most introspective performances, with verses that dig into fame, family, and emotional burnout. While the song peaked modestly on the charts, it resonated as a fan favorite, showcasing Sampha’s unique tone and setting the stage for his own rise. This meditative ballad served as an early bridge between Drake’s confessional rap style and the U.K.’s soulful alt-R&B scene.

4. KMT (with Giggs)

A highlight from More Life, “KMT” saw Drake going bar for bar with U.K. rap icon Giggs over dark, thunderous production by NessOTB and Squale. The title referenced the colloquial term “kissing my teeth,” and the track became a viral moment — especially Giggs’ now-infamous “Batman, da-na-na-da-na” bar (first heard on Jme’s “Man Don’t Care”). While often mistaken for grime, “KMT” was a pure U.K. rap track, leaning into street bravado and transatlantic punchlines: “Taller in person, you'll see when we meet, I heard your new s**t and I’m kissin’ my teeth.”

5. Who Told You (with J Hus)

Released as the second single from Beautiful and Brutal Yard, “Who Told You” paired J Hus’s signature Afroswing charisma with one of Drake’s smoothest guest verses in years. Produced by P2J, E.Y., and Gaetan Judd, the song flipped street clichés into club energy, anchored by the cheeky hook: “Who told you badman don’t dance?” Drake floated over the beat with soft-toned vulnerability, name-dropping Lilah Pi and sidestepping possessiveness in favor of emotional maturity. It became a top 2 hit in the U.K. and a standout moment during Drake’s Wireless Festival takeover.

6. Wanna Know (Remix) (with Dave)

Drake’s remix of “Wanna Know” arrived via OVO Sound Radio and marked a turning point in U.K. rap visibility. At the time, Dave was still gaining traction off his Six Paths EP — but the co-sign from Drake vaulted him into international conversation. Produced by 169 and Fraser T. Smith, the melodic track blended introspective bars with subtle jabs from Drake (“Call up Landlord, n**ga, that’s bro”) and solidified the +44-to-416 connection. The song later went platinum in the U.K. and remains a major early milestone in Dave’s now-globally respected career.

7. Ojuelegba (Remix) (with Wizkid and Skepta)

When Drake and Skepta joined Wizkid on the remix to “Ojuelegba,” they helped turn an already beloved Nigerian anthem into a global moment. Produced by Legendury Beatz and originally featured on Ayo (Joy), the track is rooted in gratitude and survival — a message Drake echoed with lines like, “They only call me when they need me.” Skepta later explained that the collaboration came naturally after Drake spent time in his London neighborhood. “We took it to Africa,” Skepta said, adding that the remix wasn’t about chasing charts. It was about honoring a song that helped his crew heal after a personal loss.

8. One Dance (with Wizkid and Kyla)

Drake’s first Billboard No. 1 as a lead artist, “One Dance” fused Afrobeats, dancehall, and U.K. funky house into a global smash. Released as part of Views, the track sampled Kyla’s U.K. hit, “Do You Mind,” bringing her sultry vocals to a new generation. Wizkid added bounce and charisma, while the production — helmed by DJ Maphorisa, 40, Nineteen85, and Wizkid himself — cemented its genre-fluid appeal. More than a chart-topper, the song marked a turning point in Drake’s musical identity, bridging continents and introducing mainstream audiences to Kyla’s underground legacy.

9. On The Radar Freestyle (with Central Cee)

This viral drop marked the first official collaboration between Drake and Central Cee, filmed at New York’s On The Radar studio and powered by producers Harley Arsenault and Kid Masterpiece. Over a grime-laced instrumental that sampled Jodeci and interpolates Dido’s “Thank You,” Drake dropped cinematic bars like “That’s how Jesus died, that’s how Julius Caesar died,” while Cench flexed his London wit and rising-star paranoia: “Red dot on my head, in my hood I’m a target.” The chemistry was instant and global, earning a placement on the U.K. Singles Chart and on the “Top Boy” Season 3 official playlist.

9. No Long Talk (with Giggs)

“No Long Talk” was another hard-hitting moment on Drake’s More Life playlist. The 808-heavy banger nodded to both Toronto and London street codes, with Drake spitting territorial warnings like “That’s Baka, he’s a no-long-talker” over Murda Beatz’s booming production. Giggs stormed in with his unmistakable growl and lines like “Man gets duppied when we touch a button,” flexing his signature street menace. This track’s transatlantic fusion of regional slang, cadence, and energy captured a moment when Drake fully embraced London’s rap scene on a global stage.

11. Which One (with Central Cee)

Debuted during Drake’s ICEMAN campaign, “Which One” reunited him with Central Cee after their viral 2023 freestyle. Produced by O Lil Angel, b4u, and OZ, the dancehall-inspired track blended sharp punchlines with unmistakably U.K. energy. Drake’s verses are packed with playful grime-era bravado — “You want Cench or your ex, which one?” — while Central Cee flipped flows with the confidence of a hometown star. The track was tailor-made for the gyal dem rave circuit.