Image Image Credit Mark Blinch / Stringer via Getty Images and Bennett Raglin / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Drake watches on as the Sacramento Kings play the Toronto Raptors during the second half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on November 2, 2024 and Keshia Chanté attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Drake’s representatives denied rumors that he fathered Keshia Chanté’s expected child.

One representative told People the speculation was “false,” while another told TMZ the reports were “inaccurate.”

Chanté announced that she is expecting a baby boy but did not publicly identify the father.

Drake isn't expecting another child anytime soon, at least not with Keshia Chanté. On Tuesday (Oct. 6), a representative for the “Whisper My Name” rapper shut down rumors that he’s the father of the Canadian singer’s impending bundle of joy.

“It’s false,” the spokesperson told People about the speculation surrounding Drake. Another rep for The Agency Group — which represents the Toronto rapper and several other stars — similarly shared with TMZ that the circulating stories are “inaccurate.” In other words, Adonis won’t be becoming a big brother after all, as far as anyone publicly knows.

Why some fans thought Drake might be the father of Keshia Chanté’s child

After rumors floated across social media, fans seemed to think the wording of Chanté’s (very general) Instagram post confirmed the gossip. “Mommy and Daddy are so excited to welcome you into the world. Oh, and we’ve already got you booked and busy. Dada’s got your studio locked, and we expect your album to drop summer 2027,” she wrote.

The rest of the former “106 & Park” co-host’s caption read, “To my sweet baby, I am sooo in love. I can’t wait to meet you! I am grateful and honored you chose me to be your mommy. I’ve spent every day daydreaming about you and all the fun adventures I want to take you on. I’m so excited to make holidays special, create beautiful memories, and experience life through your eyes.”

A brief look back at Drake and Keshia Chanté’s history

Drake and Chanté go way back, and according to Complex, the Grammy-winning artist said she was the “first girlfriend” he ever had during his All-Canadian North Stars concert in 2022. Some might also remember 2018’s “In My Feelings,” in which The Boy dished out lines like, “Kiki, do you love me? Are you riding? / Say you'll never ever leave from beside me / 'Cause I want ya, and I need ya.” Funnily enough, Chanté’s nickname just so happens to be Kiki.