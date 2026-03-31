Image Image Credit Simone Joyner / Contributor via Getty Images, Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images, Michael Owens / Contributor via Getty Images, and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake performs live on stage during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival, Nicki Minaj performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey, Kendrick Lamar performs during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Artists across genres have name-dropped Drake in lyrics that range from playful to personal to petty.

These tracks reflect how artists use Drake’s name to flex, feud, or pay homage in their own narratives.

From “Degrassi” references to rap beefs, these bars reveal how artists see — and use — the 6 God in their music.

Drake is one of the most successful artists of his generation and, depending on who you ask, one of the greatest rappers ever. He’s referenced plenty of athletes, actors, and musicians over the years — Tiger Woods, Serena Williams, Kanye West, and SZA among them — and there’s no shortage of artists who’ve returned the favor.

On Lil Uzi Vert’s 2020 hit “New Patek,” he raps, “I did not get in Canada / But when I'm in Toronto they treat me like Drake.” Meanwhile, stars like Pi’erre Bourne and NoCap have referenced everything from Drizzy's acting roots on “Degrassi” to him becoming a father. Pretty much every aspect of the Grammy-winning musician’s career has provided lyricists with material.

Just like many of his peers, Drake has seen his share of rivals, plenty of whom have mentioned him on wax. One of the harshest came from Kendrick Lamar on “Not Like Us,” where he rapped, “Say, Drake, I hear you like 'em young.” Although, the Compton MC is far from alone: Pusha T, Meek Mill, and Kanye West have also taken lyrical shots at the “Hotline Bling” rapper at different points in time.

Even female artists have dropped Drake’s name, either denying they’ve been with him (Nicki Minaj on “Only”) or referencing his extensive discography (Taylor Swift on “I Forgot That You Existed”). In doing this list, we found dozens of songs that mention The Boy, so we narrowed it to just 15. Scroll down for the most memorable tracks that name-drop Drake, in no particular order.

1. Pooh Shiesty’s “FDO”

The lyrics: “If my Drac' jam on me, we beefin', I'ma turn Kendrick Lamar / He got his car flipped on Lamar, died with his gun, he couldn't even shoot / I'm CEO, I cannot go, even my strikers bulletproof.”

2. Nicki Minaj’s “Only”

The lyrics: “Yo, I never f**ked Wayne, I never f**ked Drake / On my life, man, f**k's sake / If I did, I'd ménage with 'em / And let 'em eat my a** like a cupcake.”

3. Frank Ocean’s “Songs for Women”

The lyrics: “Don't even listen to the songs I record / But she be banging that Drake in my car / I'm so far gone / She stay blasting Trey and his songs / All damn day long.”

4. Lizzo and Cardi B’s “Rumors”

The lyrics: “My ex n**ga, he blew it / Last year, I thought I would losе it / Readin' s**t on the internеt / My smoothie cleanse and my diet / No, I ain't f**k Drake yet.”

5. Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us”

The lyrics: “Say, Drake, I hear you like 'em young / You better not ever go to cell block one / To any b**ch that talk to him and they in love / Just make sure you hide your lil' sister from him.”

6. Pusha T’s “The Story of Adidon”

The lyrics: “Dennis Graham stay off the 'Gram, b**ch, I'm on one / You mention wedding ring like it's a bad thing / Your father walked away at five, hell of a dad thing / Marriage is somethin' that Sandi never had, Drake / How you a winner but she keep comin' in last place?”

7. Rick Ross’ “Apple of My Eye”

The lyrics: “U.S. treasury addressing me, mad at my address / Own the biggest residential pool in the U.S / Drake and Kanye can invite every b**ch they ever met.”

8. Meek Mill's “War Pain”

The lyrics: “You ain't write it n**ga, we caught ya, can't erase that s**t / And you claimin' you Hov now? Why you state that s**t? / Man I hate that s**t, n**gas be talkin' out they face / But soon as you body somethin' they be singin' like they Drake.”

9. JAY-Z and J. Cole’s “A Star Is Born”

The lyrics: “Luda moved digits after he moved b**ches / Drake's up next, see what he do with it / Rule had a run, couple movie parts / T.I. literally wanted to shoot up the charts.”

10. Fabolous’ “To The Sky”

The lyrics: “Got the bookin' info if you're tryna make plans / I chase the money like Joe Budden do Drake fans / Through the sunroof screamin' money ain't a thing / Hand full of rocks, money made a ring.”

11. Pi’erre Bourne’s “Drunk And Nasty”

The lyrics: “Big .45 in Miami / Like how she grab me, it's classy / Kill from the side of her panties / I'm rolling like Drake on ‘Degrassi.’”

12. Rod Wave’s “Fire & Desire”

The lyrics: “It's gon' take me a minute to try get over that pain / I was too busy running to know I'm winning the race / ATR look like Young Money the way we ride with them Dracs.”

13. NoCap’s “Baby Drake”

The lyrics: “White teeth got me lookin' professional, but that's a bait / Know we call the chopper Adonis, it's a baby Drac'.”

14. Lil Uzi Vert’s “New Patek”

The lyrics: “All of my b**ches they grade A / I did not get in Canada / But when I'm in Toronto they treat me like Drake / This a light jet, this a flight day.”

15. J. Cole’s “Port Antonio”

The lyrics: “They say I'm pickin' sides, ayy, don't you lie on me, my n**ga / Then start another war, ayy, Drake, you'll always be my n**ga / I ain't ashamed to say you did a lot for me, my n**ga / F**k all the narratives.”