On Monday (Dec. 16), President-elect Donald Trump held a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort, where he announced a $100 billion investment from Japanese company SoftBank. The partnership is intended to create 100,000 jobs focused on artificial intelligence and other technological ventures during Trump’s upcoming term.

Additionally, the incoming head of state used the event to address several key issues awaiting him when he returns to office. In response to ongoing questions about Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s views on polio vaccines, Trump reaffirmed his support for the decades-old inoculation. “Well, I’m a big believer in it,” he claimed. “I think everything should be looked at, but I’m a big believer.” He then expressed reservations about requiring children to take it, stating that he’s “not a big mandate person.” According to CNN, an attorney associated with RFK Jr. petitioned the Food and Drug Administration to revoke approval of the vaccine.

Trump also touched on the topic of unidentified, unexplained drones that have appeared in states like New Jersey and raised public concern. He suggested that the Biden administration knows more than it is disclosing about the situation. “They know where it came from and where it went. And for some reason, they don’t want to comment,” he claimed. “Our military knows, and our president knows. And for some reason, they want to keep people in suspense.”

Regarding TikTok and its ongoing fight to remain in the United States, the mogul-turned-politician expressed a positive stance. “I have a warm spot in my heart for TikTok,” he expressed, attributing the social media app to his increased support among younger voters. “There was one poll that showed us down about 30. We were 35 or 36 points up with young people. So, I have a little bit of a warm spot in my heart,” he added.

Finally, Trump weighed in on New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who is facing bribery charges. Suggesting that it may have been politically motivated, Trump linked the timing of the indictment to the mayor’s criticism of the migrant crisis. “It’s very interesting when he essentially went against what was happening with the migrants coming in,” Trump told reporters. “I said, ‘You know what? He’ll be indicted soon.’ And I said it. That is a prediction, a little bit lightheartedly, but I said it.” As far as lending a hand, he will “certainly look at” the possibility of a pardon for Adams.