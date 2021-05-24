Image Image Credit CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Donald Trump Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Daylight saving time might be on its way out if Donald Trump has his say. On Friday (Dec. 13), the U.S. president-elect announced via social media that the GOP plans to put a stop to the practice once he takes office in January 2025.

Taking to Twitter, Trump wrote, “The Republican Party will use its best efforts to eliminate Daylight Saving Time, which has a small but strong constituency, but shouldn’t! Daylight Saving Time is inconvenient, and very costly for our Nation.”

In the U.S., daylight saving time is effective from 2 a.m. on the second Sunday of March through 2 a.m. on the first Sunday of November. The debate, for the most part, comes down to personal experiences. “Standard time is what we are using now, where it gets dark extremely early,” political commentator Evan Kilgore reacted via the platform. Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang agreed with Trump and argued, “Switching back and forth carries some real costs.”

It’s also worth noting that not all states observe daylight saving time — Hawaii, most of Arizona and several U.S. territories in the Pacific and Caribbean stay on standard time year-round. In 2022, the Senate approved a bill to make daylight saving time permanent, but the House didn’t take it up for a vote. Then, in 2023, a bipartisan group of senators reintroduced the idea in hopes of finally passing the legislation.

Someone else on Twitter claimed, “Y'all noticed Trump created this Daylight Saving Time-standard time discourse to get you off the grocery prices thing, right?” Earlier on Friday, the soon-to-be 47th president claimed it would be “very hard” to bring down costs of groceries.

"Look, they got them up," Trump said in reference to the Biden-Harris administration. "I'd like to bring them down. It's hard to bring things down once they're up.” He’s scheduled to be inaugurated for his second term on Jan. 20, 2025. As REVOLT previously reported, the Republican nominee secured the presidency with 312 electoral votes.