Eric Adams announced that he requested a meeting with incoming border czar Tom Homan to expedite the deportation of migrants who’ve been charged with crimes, bypassing the need to wait for convictions. On Tuesday (Dec. 3), the NYC mayor dared critics to “cancel” him, a challenge many have already taken up on social media.

"If you come into this country and this city and think you are going to harm innocent New Yorkers, and innocent migrants and asylum seekers, this is not the mayor you want to be under," Adams said during his City Hall speech. "I'm an American. Americans have certain rights. The Constitution is for Americans. I'm not a person who snuck into this country."

“They hurt the future of New York City... We didn’t invest in seniors the way we should have, in young people the way we should have,” he further stated. Notably, in 2014, the city enacted a law guaranteeing that undocumented individuals accused of crimes would receive due process before being deported. However, Adams claimed that New York being a sanctuary state cost it over $6.4 billion in migrant care as of October.

Taking to Twitter, activist Ja'Mal Green accused Adams of “flipping on the Democrats” in light of his recent indictment. In September, he was charged with bribery, conspiracy, and wire fraud stemming from alleged incidents within the past decade. “It shouldn’t have taken for you to get charged for you to flip, but hey, it is what it is,” the tweet continued.

Someone else on the platform claimed that Adams doesn’t care about “anyone but himself.” Elsewhere, underneath The Shade Room’s repost, one reply with over 4,000 likes read, “He got a call from up top and got with the program real quick.” Another user questioned, “Politics or not, why wait ‘til now?”