Key Takeaways

Federal agents arrested Don Lemon in Los Angeles after he covered an anti-ICE protest at a Minnesota church.

A judge had previously declined to approve charges, but the DOJ proceeded with arrests.

Legal experts and public figures are questioning the implications for press freedom and journalistic protections.

Don Lemon was arrested by federal authorities Thursday (Jan. 29) night in Los Angeles, days after he covered a Minnesota church protest, a move that has raised serious questions about press freedom and why federal agents moved forward after a judge previously declined to sign off on charges.

The longtime journalist was taken into custody after 11 p.m. local time in a Beverly Hills hotel lobby while in town for Grammy Awards coverage. He had been scheduled to host red carpet duties ahead of the ceremony, which takes place Sunday (Feb. 1).

Why was Don Lemon in Minnesota?

The arrest stems from a Jan. 18 protest at Cities Church in Saint Paul, where demonstrators interrupted a church service to protest the alleged ties between a church pastor and ICE. The protest unfolded amid growing anger over aggressive immigration enforcement in the state and the fatal shooting of a peaceful protestor by federal agents. Lemon was among several journalists on the scene documenting the protest.

Why did the arrest happen despite judge rejecting charges?

According to reports, the Department of Justice attempted last week to bring charges against eight people connected to the protest, including Lemon. A federal magistrate judge rejected the proposed criminal complaint against five of them — Lemon included — citing insufficient evidence to move forward. While the judge declined to approve those charges, prosecutors were encouraged to take the matter to a grand jury and seek an indictment. Despite that rejection, federal agents still proceeded with Lemon’s arrest. Independent journalist Georgia Fort, along with Trahern Jeen Crews and Jamael Lydell, were also arrested in connection with the incident. Details of the charges have not yet been made public.

In a statement posted to Lemon’s Instagram, attorney Abbe Lowell sharply criticized the decision to move forward. “Don Lemon was taken into custody by federal agents last night in Los Angeles, where he was covering the Grammy Awards,” Lowell said. “Don has been a journalist for 30 years, and his constitutionally protected work in Minneapolis was no different than what he has always done.”

Lowell continued, “The First Amendment exists to protect journalists whose role it is to shine light on the truth and hold those in power accountable. There is no more important time for people like Don to be doing this work.”

Minnesota context and growing concern

The former CNN anchor’s arrest comes amid a broader immigration crackdown in Minnesota, where tensions have escalated following the deaths of two U.S. citizens, Renée Good and Alex Peretti, during encounters with federal agents. Demonstrators have argued that the church protest was part of a larger demand for accountability and transparency.

Lowell directly addressed that backdrop, stating, “Instead of investigating the federal agents who killed two peaceful Minnesota protesters, the Trump Justice Department is devoting its time, attention and resources to this arrest, and that is the real indictment of wrongdoing in this case.”

“This unprecedented attack on the First Amendment and transparent attempt to distract attention from the many crises facing this administration will not stand,” he added. “Don will fight these charges vigorously and thoroughly in court.”

Lemon’s arrest quickly sparked outrage online. Rep. Jasmine Crockett tweeted, “Are you f-ing KIDDING ME?! [Don Lemon] has been arrested by the DOJ?! Exercising your First Amendment constitutionally ‘protected’ right gets you locked up, exercising your 2nd gets you killed, and actual murder… well in uniform, gets you nothing! This IS NOT NORMAL nor OK!”

Sports journalist Jemele Hill added, “They arrested Don Lemon. This is horrifying. I don’t care what your political beliefs or leanings are, what journalism outlet you represent, this absolutely cannot stand.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries echoed that concern, writing, “Don Lemon is an accomplished journalist whose urgent work is protected by the First Amendment. There is zero basis to arrest him and he should be freed immediately. The Trump Justice Department is illegitimate and these extremists will all be held accountable for their crimes against the Constitution.”

Lemon is expected to appear in federal court in Los Angeles as the case continues to unfold.