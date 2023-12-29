Image Image Credit Derek White/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Doechii Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Friday (May 2), Westside Gunn dropped a surprise remix of “EGYPT,” the closer from his HEELS HAVE EYES EP. This new version features none other than Doechii — an artist he already sampled on the original track using audio from her 2023 Apple Music interview with Ebro Darden. In the snippet, the TDE star sang Gunn’s praises, calling him “so talented” and “incredible” alongside MF DOOM. Now, she’s returned the favor in a much louder way: By spitting fiery bars of her own.

The remix arrived just weeks after Doechii publicly acknowledged the original sample, reacting on X with a now-viral post: “Westside Gunn just sampled me, so pretty much kiss the blackest part of my a** and choke on a sideways d**k! He snapped. [Oh my God].”

She also shared footage of herself vibing out to the track on Instagram Stories, thrilled by the unexpected shoutout. That same energy clearly carried into the remix, where she entered around the 1:40 mark and absolutely tore through the Cee Gee-produced beat.

Doechii and Westside Gunn earn high praise for hard-hitting “EGYPT” remix

Westside Gunn seemed just as hyped. “I wanna thank [Doechii] for this body bag!” he wrote. “She ALWAYS gave me my [flowers] and I’m forever grateful and humble. [You] didn’t have to bless me like this fresh from the Grammy win.”

Scores of people on X wasted no time giving the remix its flowers, too. One user wrote, “Doechii having a charting pop song and hopping on a Westside Gunn song at the same time is incredible. Few artists have that kind of versatility [and] remain authentically [and] artistically themselves the whole time. She’s a superstar.” Another chimed in, “This is the kind of s**t we listened to along with mainstream Hip Hop... Westside and Doechii would have fit right in.”

Doechii’s breakout run continues with acclaim and festival headlines

The remix added to a landmark period for the Florida-bred artist. Doechii was named Billboard’s 2025 Woman of the Year, hit new chart heights with her Gotye-flipping single, “Anxiety,” and scored top 10 success with Alligator Bites Never Heal, her acclaimed 2024 mixtape. With festival bookings now expanding beyond rap — including a co-headlining slot with Kendrick Lamar at Australia’s Spilt Milk — Doechii is navigating global pop stardom without abandoning her underground roots.

Still, skepticism around her genre-bending approach continues to float online. Some supporters pointed out how quickly fans forget her lyrical chops. “N**gas being surprised Doechii can actually rap just shows me none of you actually listened to her mixtape and all that chatter about her not deserving was targeted hate,” one expressed.

