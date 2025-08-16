Image Image Credit Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Denzel Washington and Pauletta Washington attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of Apple Original Films and A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" Image Size landscape-medium Image Position Top

Few collaborators in cinema have the staying power of Spike Lee and Denzel Washington. From Mo’ Better Blues to Malcolm X, their artistry has created some of the most memorable moments in film. Decades later, they reunited for Highest 2 Lowest. The project carries the weight of their shared history and experience. And, at this point, their connection goes beyond a typical director-actor relationship; it reflects trust, developed over years of telling culturally resonant stories.

On the red carpet for the Highest 2 Lowest premiere, Washington took a few moments to chat with REVOLT’s Sharmaine Johnson. In the exclusive conversation, he lightheartedly reflected on how working with Lee has evolved since their first film together and what’s different these days. “We’re older! Our knees hurt more. Going up the steps is harder,” he joked, adding, “Nothing off the top of my head, and that’s a good thing -- that it’s comfortable. He knows what he’s doing. I think I know what I’m doing, and we get at it. And New York, that’s his city, period!”

In Highest 2 Lowest, Washington plays David King, a music mogul known for having “the best ear in the business.” King’s world is built on sound, talent, and critical decisions that shape careers. The role sees Washington inhabit a character who is both powerful and complex, making choices that affect everyone around him.

When asked how he applied his personal love for music to shape the character, Washington smiled. “How could I not? By playing it... just playing music... and I love music!” he told us. As far as what he likes to listen to specifically, he explained that his tastes span a wide range of tunes.

The iconic thespian’s wife, Pauletta, chimed in when he motioned to her for a reminder regarding who is on his radar these days. “He introduces me to a lot. You introduced me to Cardi B,” she recalled. Washington nodded in agreement: “Oh, Cardi, yeah.”

His eclectic ear — which, as he revealed to REVOLT, easily shifts from Andrea Bocelli’s “Ave Maria” to Hip Hop’s chart-toppers — shows the breadth of his character’s musical world as well. The premiere itself carried the kind of energy you’d expect when two cinematic heavyweights reunite. Denzel and Pauletta Washington worked the carpet with warmth and humor, greeting fans and exchanging laughs with the cast.

With Highest 2 Lowest, the Academy Award-winning actor adds another compelling role to his storied career, one that weaves culture, power, and moral reckoning into a narrative that stays with you long after the credits roll. And with Lee behind the camera, the film stands as proof that their creative chemistry is as strong now as it was three decades ago. If you missed our earlier sit-down with Denzel Washington and Jeffrey Wright, who also stars in Highest 2 Lowest, watch that here. Plus, Cardi B’s reimagining of JAY-Z's classic cut “Imaginary Players” here.