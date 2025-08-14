Image Image Credit Highest 2 Lowest Film Junket/A24/REVOLT Image Alt Denzel Washington and Jeffrey Wright interview with REVOLT for Highest 2 Lowest film Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Highest 2 Lowest is a gripping crime thriller directed by Spike Lee. The film stars Denzel Washington as David King, a powerful music mogul whose life takes a sharp turn when kidnappers mistakenly abduct his driver’s son instead of his own. Set against the gritty backdrop of New York City, the story dives deep into themes of loyalty, power, and conscience as King fights to protect those he loves. Ahead of the Highest 2 Lowest movie hitting theaters, Denzel and Jeffrey Wright sat for an exclusive chat with REVOLT (below). Throughout the enlightening conversation, they opened up about surprising moments during casting, where Denzel’s mind is when it comes to retirement and much more.

The film updates a classic story for a modern audience while using the city’s energy to explore issues around race, class, and survival. Spike Lee brings more than suspense — he delivers a sharp look at the divisions hidden beneath wealth and success.

Adding a personal touch, Denzel’s daughter, Katia Washington, joins as an executive producer. Meanwhile, Jeffrey’s son, Elijah Wright, also serves as his on-screen child, blending real-life family connections within the project to add emotional weight.

In the exclusive interview with REVOLT’s Angie B, Denzel and Jeffrey share behind-the-scenes stories, including how Elijah’s audition was kept secret from Jeffrey at first, with Denzel playfully breaking the news.

Beyond the film, Denzel discusses how his renewed faith has reshaped his purpose on and off screen. He also shares a candid update about retirement and what is motivating him as he moves forward with his career.

When asked what his purpose looks like right now, the living legend told us in part, “Figuring out what the future is. Been talking about retirement... I don’t know if that’s where God has been leading me, but it feels like he’s been telling me, ‘I got you where I want you.’”

Together, Denzel and Jeffrey bring their trademark depth and intensity to their respective roles, balancing tension with heart. Supporting performances from Ilfenesh Hadera and A$AP Rocky inject fresh energy into the mix. Rocky’s standout performance has been praised by Spike Lee, who told Jimmy Fallon that the lyricist went toe-to-toe with Denzel in an intense scene that showcased his acting chops.

Furthermore, the movie is visually appealing with its sleek style -- from sharp suits to moody city streets. Plus, expect a soundtrack that fuses Hip Hop production with jazzy undertones, capturing the spirit of New York as well as the emotional stakes.

As for our sit-down, Denzel Washington’s reflections on faith, family, and the future remind us why his voice has always cut through the noise. Whether or not retirement is near, his impact remains undeniable. Watch the two thespians in conversation in our exclusive above! Highest 2 Lowest hits theaters on Aug. 15, 2025 and will subsequently premiere on Apple TV+ on Sept. 5.