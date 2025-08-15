Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty images Image Alt Spike Lee at A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

REVOLT was on the red carpet for the LA premiere of Highest 2 Lowest, a Spike Lee joint that hit theaters on Aug. 15, 2025, and the energy was unapologetically Black. The movie dives into the high-stakes world of money, loyalty, and power, with music and fashion pulsing through the story to give it a texture that is also unmistakably Spike.

The film draws viewers into a world where every decision carries weight. Starring Denzel Washington, A$AP Rocky, Elijah Wright, Aubrey Joseph, and Ilfenesh Hadera, each deliver incredible performances fans won’t soon forget.

On the red carpet, we asked Lee about the role of music and fashion in his storytelling. He was candid, saying, “It’s not that deep -- it’s just who I am, who we are. Tell the story; tell the truth.”

Image Image Credit Savion Washington / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Spike Lee and Denzel Washington attend the Los Angeles special screening of Apple Original Films and A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

That philosophy has guided him since She’s Gotta Have It in 1986 and fuels every frame of Highest 2 Lowest. Over decades, Lee has built a career chronicling Black life, politics, and art in ways that resonate deeply with audiences. His legacy is defined by storytelling that challenges norms while celebrating the culture.

We also asked Lee to reflect on the highs and lows of making the movie. With a laugh, he told us, “When you do a film -- it’s been my experience -- you’re going to have highs and lows. That’s just part of the filmmaking [process]. And you work hard, so you prepare hard. The highs outweigh the lows, period.” Even for a filmmaker of his stature, the process can be challenging, clearly, but the payoff comes when the story lands with audiences. His perspective reminds viewers that the work behind a film is as demanding as it is rewarding!

Spike Lee’s conversation with REVOLT turned to what he hopes viewers take from Highest 2 Lowest. Pointing to the poster, the culture-shaping director said, “All money ain’t good money. Come on, now.” That line resonates throughout the film, framing the decisions, conflicts, and emotional depth that drive the plot. It reminds audiences that the pursuit of wealth can come with consequences and that all choices have far-reaching effects.

Image Image Credit Eric Charbonneau / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Director Spike Lee (L) and A$AP Rocky seen at Apple Original Films and A24's HIGHEST 2 LOWEST - Los Angeles Special Screening after party Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Outside of our chat with the icon, the talent who attended brought energy to the red carpet, creating a space where his vision was celebrated.

Spike Lee continuously demonstrates why his perspective remains essential in cinema today. His decadeslong career, commitment to authenticity, and celebration of Black culture continue to influence filmmakers and audiences alike. Highest 2 Lowest is available in theaters now!