David Arnold Augustine Jr., better known by his stage name Dee-1, is a multifaceted rapper from New Orleans who has built a well-rounded career where he's had a community impact. He gained recognition in the music industry after his first hit song took off in 2010. Since stepping into the spotlight, he's won an NAACP Image Award, been nominated for an Emmy Award, is an advocate for financial literacy, has launched multiple community initiatives, and is now a Harvard Fellow.

He was the latest guest on “The Blackprint” podcast hosted by REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels. During his recent interview he opened up about his faith, career journey, and purpose. Explore some highlights from the show below.

1. Growing up in New Orleans was positive and negative

The Louisiana native credits the dual reality of his hometown for helping shape some characteristics that have landed him in the position he's in today. Despite the momentous moments he experienced during his childhood, he also dealt with sorrow. Learning how to persevere through hardships helped him become not only a strong individual but also an optimistic person.

"It's the poorest state, it's the murder capital. Many years when I was growing up... just the murder capital of the country and you experience this heartbreak and this heaven at the same time," the "I Apologize" emcee told Samuels. And what it creates is this balance to where you're resilient because you're either gonna give up at that point or you're gonna keep going and persevere through it. And I'm here because I'm a champion, I'm a survivor!"

2. The first time he felt pain was in the 4th grade

Dee-1 has learned how to transform his pain into purpose due to some of the realities he faced in childhood that affected his self-worth, causing him to seek external validation from others growing up. The first true experience of pain he remembered feeling when he was a kid was caused by his fourth-grade teacher, who inspired him.

“When I told my teacher who I really looked up to at the time, I told her I wanted to be the president. I remember to this day, D. She laughed at me in front of the whole class and she told me, she said, 'David, you should pick a different profession because you're not going to have what it takes to be the president. And she told me that," he stated. "And whether or not she meant to hurt me or crush my dreams, man, that did something to my self-image to where I started to all of a sudden feel like, 'Hey, let me not even dream big anymore because if somebody comes along and crushes that dream just like this teacher did... like this stuff feels so defeating and so deflating that I don't want to feel that."

3. His first rap performance was opening up for Afeni Shakur

After trying to fit in the crowd for most of his adolescent years, Dee-1 found himself and his purpose in college. He attended Louisiana State University for his undergraduate degree. While there, his history professor reignited his music dreams again and helped him discover he could make an impact similar to historical Black leaders.

"So, I went to LSU, and it was one of my professors, he was my Black history professor, Dr. Leonard Moore, right? And he really was the first person to see that if I wanted to be a Hip Hop artist, that I could use that industry and that profession to actually still be an educator, be a powerful dynamic leader" the 39-year-old said. "And what we were learning about Malcolm and Martin and all the great Black leaders of the past, he was the first person that made me realize that I could do that inside the realm of Hip Hop. So, when he affirmed me and he gave me the first opportunity in my life to perform on a stage, man, he threw me such an alley-oop. I got to open up for Ms. Afeni Shakur."

4. His persona landed him a teaching gig that didn’t exist before

The entrepreneur didn't want to be someone who wasn't working while simultaneously pursuing his rap career, so he decided on a job as an educator. When he attempted to discuss open roles at a school, he was dismissed by the office secretary since there weren't any open positions. The following morning ahead of the school day, he utilized a tip from a custodian at the school who told him the day before to have a one-on-one conversation with one of the school’s leaders. Impressed by his charisma, the school established a new position for him.

“He pulled into that parking spot, and it was just me and him. I met him on his way walking into the door and I told him who I was and what I wanted to do, 'I'm a young brother, just graduated college. I'd like to be a teacher.' He said, 'Young man, we don't have any openings, but I love your spirit, I love your energy, and you're a young black man who these young Black students need to see in the classroom. I'm going to create a position for you at this school.' This brother created a position for me that didn't even exist," he explained to Samuels about his journey to becoming a teacher.

5. He turned down deals because he wanted to remain authentic

After Dee-1 was forced by the principal to choose between being a teacher or a rapper, he picked music because he felt he could educate people through his songs. Although the safety net of a "nest egg" held him over, he was forced to get creative about how his music could become profitable. During this time, record deal offers were available but he'd have to change his persona and go against his morals.

“You got to know what comes first, your purpose or your paycheck. I know my purpose always comes before my paycheck," the Emmy Award nominee declared. "So, if I take the paycheck over my purpose, it'll make me a slave to that paycheck. And that right there, that's the highway to hell right there, man. You become a slave to that money. So, my purpose was something to where I knew, I knew if I stayed diligent, if I stayed prayed up, it would eventually pay me. It would eventually provide for me."

6. His faith grew when he lost everything in college

Dee-1 went on an unexpected emotional and mental rollercoaster during his freshman year at LSU. He lost the things that fed his ego and gave him confidence, including his girlfriend, best friend, a friend to gun violence, and his spot on the basketball team. This low point took him to a place of solitude where he rediscovered himself and his faith.

“When you truly realize how fragile life is and how much we're not in control of, then you better get on the same team as the one who is in ultimate control of everything and that's God," the believer mentioned. "That clicked to me just like a math equation when I was a freshman in college man. 'What am I doing if I'm more loyal to my friends or my girl or this sport or this money than I am to my creator man? I got life twisted, man.' So, that's when I made that transition."

7. The recording company he was signed to didn’t believe in one of his most popular songs

In 2016, the song "Sallie Mae Back" was released to commemorate a goal many Americans never get to accomplish: paying off their student loans. When RCA initially heard it, they were underwhelmed and didn't believe it would make waves. Dee-1 decided to release the single on YouTube despite the lack of support from his record label. To their surprise, it got an overwhelming reaction and made him a face for financial literacy in Hip Hop.

“I know deep down, man, this song came from such a pure place that I'm gonna put it out anyway," he said. "So, because I was signed, I couldn't put it on streaming platforms, but I could put it on YouTube as like a for promo use only type of music video."

He continued, "Within one week of putting that song out, just like 'Jay, 50, & Weezy,' that video blew the heck up on a level I had never experienced before. Next thing you know, I'm on CNN talking about this song, I'm in TIME Magazine, I'm in Forbes, I'm on ‘The Real,’ the daytime talk show, I'm on ESPN talking about my song 'Sallie Mae Back.' And I'm thrust to the forefront of this conversation about financial literacy inside of Hip Hop, which is something that you don't hear a lot of, right?”