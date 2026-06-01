Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jacky Oh and DC Young Fly attend No Cap Comedy Tour - Atlanta at State Farm Arena on April 10, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

DC Young Fly shared a public Instagram message marking the third anniversary of Jacky Oh’s death.

He reflected on navigating grief while continuing to raise their three children.

Fans and fellow entertainers responded in the comments with messages of support and remembrance.

It’s been three painfully difficult years since Jacky Oh’s passing. On Monday (June 1), DC Young Fly honored his longtime partner on the third anniversary of her death.

“[You] don’t wanna sit and think about the woulda coulda when u had the chance… [That] s**t will drain u every day,” the comedian wrote in an Instagram post alongside a photo of himself and Jacky Oh. He continued, “[You] gotta find ways to remain joyful in confusion… and just stay focused and keep pushin' forward, askin’ GOD for guidance.”

“Three years now, and this a pain that’s [with] me forever,” the caption concluded. Jacky Oh, who died on June 1, 2023, as a result of “complications of cosmetic surgery,” left behind three children: Nova, Nala, and Prince. Take a look at the post below.

Fans and celebrities send love to DC Young Fly after his Jacky Oh tribute

“I’ve never seen a man mourn a woman in this way for so long. It’s commendable in the saddest possible way,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments. Another added, “You are doing an amazing job holding on faithfully, [DC Young Fly]. I know she's resting well knowing her babies have a father like you!” Desi Banks, Jessie Woo, E-40, and O.T. Genasis were among the celebrities who sent their support.

Another fan, who said they lost their wife in February, shared that DC Young Fly’s tributes help them feel less alone. “When you post things like this, I don’t feel so alone, and I understand I’m not the only person who is dealing with something like this,” they said.

How DC Young Fly has kept Jacky Oh’s memory alive after her death

As many people in the comments noted, DC Young Fly has kept Jacky Oh’s memory close since she died. Just last month, the “85 South Show” co-host said he was taking things one “breath at a time” while remembering her for Mother’s Day. Before that, he encouraged his followers to cherish time with their loved ones.

“Life is real, and u don’t wanna be forced to think about happiness when you got the option to be and live happy,” he penned in the caption. Keep scrolling for some of our favorite moments of DC Young Fly and Jacky Oh together.