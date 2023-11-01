Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Davido Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Davido is entering his 5IVE era. On Friday (Dec. 6), the Nigerian-American star unveiled the lead single, “Funds,” featuring ODUMODUBLVCK and Chike.

Sampling Brenda Fassie’s 1990s classic “Vuli Ndlela,” the record marked a slight departure from what Davido fans are used to, with the trio experimenting with Afrobeats as well as R&B and pop influences. “Okay, okay, girl, make I show you my bank account/ Two face, I get plenty to go around/ So, girl make you dance when you hear the sound,” the A Better Time artist crooned in the opening verse.

5IVE is slated for a March 14, 2025 release, and according to Davido, “This one is straight from the heart — my story, my truth, my growth.” Listen to the track below.

“‘Funds’ is a celebration of the hustle and the journey,” Davido shared with Rolling Stone regarding the collaboration. “Working with Odumodublvck and Chike on this track was magic. They brought their own unique energy, and together we created something special.

“This song isn’t just about money. It’s about the mindset, the struggle, and the rewards that come with staying true to your grind,” he continued. “It’s a vibe that resonates across cultures. And with 5IVE on the way, I’m bringing that same energy – African pride, global sound. We’re just getting started.”

5IVE will serve as Davido’s follow-up to his Grammy-nominated effort Timeless. The 17-song offering, which peaked at No. 37 on the Billboard 200 chart, introduced fan favorites such as “UNAVAILABLE” with Musa Keys, “NA MONEY,” “NO COMPETITION” featuring Asake and the Skepta-assisted “U (JUJU).” Additional contributions came from Angélique Kidjo, The Cavemen., Dexta Daps, FAVE and Logos Olori.

Since then, Davido has also launched his own label in partnership with UnitedMasters. Through Nine+ Records, the two plan on “discovering and nurturing talent” across Hip Hop, R&B and of course, Afrobeats.