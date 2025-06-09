Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt David Banner attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

David Banner never shies away from saying what is on his mind.

He’s very transparent — as an artist and as a person. He doesn’t hold back from showing everyone that he has talent, swag, and charisma.

The megastar stopped by REVOLT on the 2025 BET Awards red carpet and shared what he wishes the world would be more transparent about in general.

“I want people to be more honest about Black people’s music and how our entertainment has been diluted to fractions of pennies,” he began.

“Water and electricity costs more, and everyone wants to be paid more so they can live in America. How dare you charge more for everything but give us less for our blood, sweat, and tears. Everyone says how they’re hustlers and gangsters, but you’re going to let these tech companies turn our music into fractions of pennies, and there isn’t anybody who’s going to say s**t. That ain’t right. We only fight ourselves, and we never come together.”

Banner is no stranger to uplifting others, whether they are a fellow peer, a media professional, or a civilian. When asked why it’s important for him to pour love into people, he explained that it’s because he understands; he has walked in their shoes himself. That empathy and his Mississippi roots impacted his perspective about the lack of community he sees in the industry.

“I’ve been alone and been depressed before,” he shared.

“I’m from Mississippi and I’ve watched how people treat others. Isn’t it messed up when you’re blessed with something and you turn around and take your blessings to turn it into a curse for somebody else? How dare me get all of this money and all of this beauty and turn my nose up on Black people? That isn’t right nor is it Godly. People always talk about God, but they don’t act like him. That s**t isn’t right to me. I want to take my fame, and I want to do something for our people. When most Black people get to star in films and get to the level I’m reaching, they don’t even want to do movies with Black people anymore. I’m taking my people with me.”